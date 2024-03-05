There is nothing more painful for a parent than losing a child.

And when that child is senselessly killed by pure evil, in a wholly preventable crime, that loss becomes even more horrific.

That was the case for the family of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student who was brutally killed Feb. 22 in Athens, Georgia. A man who crossed the southern border illegally has been arrested in her death.

But instead of railing against open-border policies that enabled the man suspected of killing her daughter to enter the country in the first place, Riley’s mother and her church are celebrating Laken’s life and faith.

As the Woodstock City Church community gathered Friday to pay their respects and bid farewell at a funeral for Laken, lead Pastor Samer Massad emphasized that the woman’s Christian faith was central to who she was.

Massad remembered Riley as a kind, intelligent young woman of deep faith whose compassion touched all those around her.

“Laken was special. She was a gift to anyone who knew her,” Massad told the mourners in a statement, according to WIXA-TV in Atlanta.

“She had a gift for making anyone she was around feel comfortable and seen. The most special thing about Laken was her faith in Jesus. She didn’t just believe it, she lived it.”

Massad’s statement said the church community could take solace in their belief that Riley is now “in the presence of Jesus, her Savior.” He acknowledged the profound loss, saying, “We will miss her dearly.”

But even more powerful than Riley’s pastor were the words of her grieving mother.

In a Facebook post, Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, showed the kind of grace that epitomizes Christian living:

Phillips thanked everyone who attended the service on Friday and credited Massad and his fellow pastor, Chris Kim, for being “a rock” for her family, spending countless hours helping plan the memorial.

“They have been the true definitions of love … We could not have gotten through this without them,” she wrote.

“Laken loved to invite people to go to church with her and share her faith. Her love for our Lord, Jesus was infectious and helped many people develop or expand their relationship with our Lord and Savior,” the heartbroken mother wrote.

Even at a time of such personal heartbreak, Phillips did not forget those who did not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as her daughter did, taking the opportunity to use a post she knew would be read by millions to invite others to church.

“If I know you and you would like to go with us, please let me know. If I do not know you, I would love to meet you and you can come sit with us. If walking into church is too much to get started, you can view our services online,” she wrote.

“We will be here if there is anything you need. Our Lord, Jesus loves you just the way you are. He does not judge based on life style or sin. We are all sinners and He welcomes and loves each and every one of us unconditionally. He has a place for you in His home,” she added.

Addressing parents, Phillips took the opportunity to advise them, writing that “there is no greater gift that you can give your children than to walk along side them and help them develop their relationship with Jesus. It is the most important relationship they will ever have.”

She said this faith gave her peace amid the devastation of losing Laken.

“I know my sweet Laken knew Jesus personally and she will live eternally in His home. He never left her side until the very last second she was here on earth and He will take care of her now and forever in heaven,” Phillips wrote.

Even in her own devastation, Phillips offered to help perfect strangers.

“If there is anything I can do to assist you or your family in developing your relationship with Jesus, please reach out to me,” she wrote.

“There is no way to honor my precious Laken more than to give your life to Jesus,” she added.

Philippians 4:7 tells us that the peace of God surpasses all understanding and guards our hearts and minds in Jesus Christ.

In the midst of terrible tragedy and heartbreak, Phllips’ Facebook post stands as a testimony of that peace.

Laken Riley knew Jesus, and her mother can rest in the assurance that she is in His arms forever.

Now, she is using this tragedy to fulfill Laken’s mission by sharing her faith with more people than Laken probably could have in her lifetime.

This mother’s heartbreak has become her testimony, a way in which to reach out to millions, reminding them that the grave is not the end for those who are in Jesus Christ.

