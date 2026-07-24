Watch: Boy, 9, Has Slick Message for Bank Robber He Rescued His Nana From

A 9-year-old boy proved he has nerves of steel when he helped his grandmother to safety during a bank robbery.

KNXV-TV reported that Hunter and his nana Colette stopped by a Bank of America in Mesa, Arizona, on July 16 where he hoped to open a checking account on her advice. He had $160 of his own money along with $27 from Colette. He had spent time helping her around the house for his earnings.

That day, the two were in the bank when Hunter saw an individual in a mask. Hunter tapped his grandmother on the shoulder calmly to make sure she was aware of the situation.

Colette said about that moment, “He just walked up and tapped me on the shoulder. The calmness in his demeanor, it was surreal.”

“I just turned my head and saw the teller with something pointed at her head.”

“I did not hear anything; I just heard my Nana’s breathing really hard,” Hunter remembered. “If I lose it, $160 down the drain!” he added about his earnings.

A woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and felony armed robbery.

Should the back have given Hunter a reward for helping keep his grandmother safe? Yes No

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Hunter said he wanted to use his money to buy his nana a new keyboard and hopefully a computer for himself.

He had a good message for the accused: “Get a job.”

Footage of the interview with the pair was later posted to social media platform X.

A 9-year-old Arizona boy went viral after spotting a bank robbery, calmly hiding his grandmother under a desk, and keeping them safe until police arrived.

When asked what he’d say to the robber, he replied: “Get a job.” Support this hero kid?

A. Yes

B. No pic.twitter.com/tyLDnjY9wG — 𝔉🅰𝒏 Karoline Leavitt (@WHLeavitt) July 22, 2026

His actions in those moments showed composure beyond his years.

Imagine how our country would look if future generations were taught the values Hunter displayed that day — leadership, confidence, and humility.

In the footage above, Hunter doesn’t seem to brag. He just did the right thing.

Our culture expects us to be cowards, victims, and arrogant loudmouths.

Hunter, in his quip to the accused, understands something the left does not — personal responsibility.

“Get a job” is a call for self-improvement. It’s a comment about the character of the individual.

It encapsulates the conservative ethos of prioritizing self-improvement.

But a left-wing ethos turns the blame outwards. Where did society go wrong in causing the suspect to rob the bank? How was the bank robber a victim of systemic oppression or capitalism?

It’s a defeatist mentality.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says Arizona had 122,000 job openings as of December 2025.

Imagine if the alleged robber had chosen to pursue one of those opportunities instead. Imagine how dramatically our culture’s discourse about working hard, achievement, and accountability would change if the left started asking these questions to society’s deviants, encouraging them to be the ones to change rather than the world around them.

On a lighter note, for Hunter, a reward should be in his future. Surely keeping his grandmother safe during a bank robbery is enough for a new computer?

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