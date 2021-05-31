News
George P. Bush greets mourners in front of the casket of his grandfather, the late former President George H.W. Bush, as he lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Dec. 4, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

The Last of the Bush Political Dynasty Likely to Announce He's Running for Office

Dillon Burroughs May 31, 2021 at 7:35am

The youngest Bush political figure reportedly plans to launch a new campaign that will target a fellow Republican — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — in the 2022 primary.

George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Republican Gov. Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush, tweeted in support of law enforcement on Saturday.

“I commit to each of our law enforcement officers that I will NEVER stop fighting for you. I will stand up against the extreme anti-police rhetoric you battle each day,” Bush wrote.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure that you have all the support & resources that you need. #BackTheBlue,” he added.

According to a Fox News report, Bush “is likely to announce Wednesday that he’s primary challenging another statewide officeholder and fellow Republican — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.”

Bush has most recently served as a two-term land commissioner in Texas.

In April, Bush told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade he was taking a “serious look” at running against Paxton.

Paxton recently made headlines with his message for the White House following Biden’s executive actions on gun control: “Biden won’t undo the #2A in TX on my watch.”

“But Democrats cannot be allowed to use this tragedy as an opportunity to cram down unhelpful and unconstitutional gun laws. Biden won’t undo the #2A in TX on my watch. #Comeandtakeit.”

Paxton also filed an election lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court after the 2020 presidential election, though he has also been the target of an FBI subpoena.

Texas TV station KVUE-TV reported, citing unnamed sources, that the subpoenas were delivered to the offices of the attorney general in December.

A possible endorsement from former President Donald Trump could serve as a major factor in the potential race. Despite Trump’s past attacks toward his father Jeb Bush, George P. Bush has sought to support the former president.

“Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Big things coming soon!” Bush tweeted May 24.

If he runs, Bush will enjoy strong name recognition in Texas. Two Bush family members have served as president, offering a potential legacy for the younger Bush to continue.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




