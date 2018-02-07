Latest FBI Messages Reveal Obama’s Involvement in Hillary Email Investigation, Senate Report Claims

Recently released text messages exchanged between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are raising questions about the extent of former President Barack Obama’s involvement in the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s misuse of her private email server.

In a message dated Sept. 2, 2016 — just two months before Election Day — Page wrote to Strzok about getting then-FBI Director James Comey ready to brief Obama.

Page’s reasoning was that “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.”

Fox News reviewed the new texts and noted that according to a new Senate report, “this text raises questions about Obama’s personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.”

Previously revealed texts have shown that Strzok and Page, who were having an affair, had personal biases against then-candidate Donald Trump.

TRENDING: Franklin Graham Responds to Eagles Players Who Thanked God, Jesus After Super Bowl Win

As The Western Journal reported, Strzok described Trump during the 2016 campaign as a “loathsome human” and an “idiot,” and found the prospect of him being president “terrifying.”

Still, following the election, both officials worked on special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe investigating alleged Russian collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The newest batch of text messages are being released by Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The messages are accompanied by a report called, “The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI’s Investigation of it.”

The texts have also shed more light on the timing of Comey’s Oct. 28 announcement that the FBI was reopening the investigation into the former secretary of state.

Do you think Obama tried to influence the Clinton email investigation? Yes No Continue with Facebook You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. – – – – – – – – or – – – – – – – – Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Over the summer, Comey famously closed the case, saying that though Clinton’s actions were “extremely careless,” they did not warrant criminal charges.

But just days before the election, he sent a letter to Congress explaining that the FBI had discovered more emails related to the Clinton case on former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

Weiner was the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

One month before Comey announced the discovery of the new emails, Strzok suggested in a text to Page that the FBI already was aware of their existence.

RELATED: Obama Once ‘Guaranteed’ He Would Stay Out Of Hillary FBI Investigation

“Got called up to (then-FBI Deputy director) Andy’s (McCabe) earlier.. hundreds of thousands of emails turned over by Weiner’s atty to sdny (Southern District of New York), includes a ton of material from spouse (Huma Abedin). Sending team up tomorrow to review… this will never end,” he wrote in a message dated Sept. 28.

However, on Oct. 28, Comey said in his letter to Congress that he had only learned about these emails “yesterday.”

“In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation. I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday,” Comey said at the time.

The new Strzok/Page texts have also offered more evidence that both officials had personal political biases.

In one of the messages, Strzok accused Virginians who voted against McCabe’s wife — who ran for state Senate in 2015 — “ignorant hillbillys.”

“Disappointing, but look at the district map,” Strzok said of the election results. “Loudon is being gentrified, but it’s still largely ignorant hillbillys. Good for her for running, but curious if she’s energized or never again.”

Other messages showed how much the officials hated Trump.

“OMG THIS IS F***ING TERRIFYING,” Page wrote on Election Day 2016.

“Omg, I am so depressed,” Strzok responded.

On Nov. 14, meanwhile, Page wrote, “God, being here makes me angry. Lots of high fallutin’ national security talk. Meanwhile we have OUR task ahead of us.”

Due to the fact that Strzok also referred to an “insurance policy” being put in place in the event that Trump won, Senate investigators say that “further investigation is warranted to find out what actions the two may have taken,” according to Fox.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.