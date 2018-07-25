Red Line Drawn: US Will Never Recognize Russian-Ruled Crimea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea and will continue to insist that Ukraine’s territorial integrity be restored.

In a statement released Wednesday by the State Department, Pompeo said the U.S. will hold to its long-standing principle of refusing to recognize Kremlin claims of sovereignty over territory seized by force, in violation of international law.

He called for Russia to respect principles and “end its occupation of Crimea.”

NEW: Sec. of State Pompeo on Crimea: U.S. "reaffirms as policy its refusal to recognize the Kremlin's claims of sovereignty over territory seized by force…Russia has acted in a manner unworthy of a great nation and has chosen to isolate itself from the international community." pic.twitter.com/6uLe402UKx — ABC News (@ABC) July 25, 2018

The statement was released shortly before Pompeo was to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he is expected to face tough questioning about President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump has previously suggested that U.S. opposition to Russia’s annexation of Crimea could be reconsidered.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is taking a tough line on Russia and its actions in Ukraine as skeptical lawmakers are set to demand specifics from him on President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Landed in #Finland for #helsinki2018 where @POTUS & Prez Putin are set to discuss US/Russian relations. POTUS meeting is in the interest of US national security. It’s critical that the leaders of the US & Russia engage on important matters between our two countries. @StateDept pic.twitter.com/ZdNN6fHPTi — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 15, 2018

According to a State Department transcript released of a Pompeo interview Tuesday with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Pompeo says Trump and Putin “didn’t find much place to agree” on Ukraine.

Pompeo says Trump made clear to Putin that the so-called Minsk Accords to settle the Ukraine conflict is the right path forward.

He also reiterated U.S. support for an investigation that held Russia responsible for downing a Malaysian airliner over east Ukraine in 2014.

In #Finland tonight. Monday, @POTUS & I will meet with our Russian counterparts in #Helsinki A better relationship with the Russian government would benefit all, but the ball is in Russia’s court. We will continue to hold Russia responsible for its malign activities @StateDept pic.twitter.com/K4C1PSrRMb — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 15, 2018

Pompeo said what the Russians did was “deeply immoral.”

Pompeo testifies to Congress later Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

