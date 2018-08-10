Laura Ingraham Slams ‘Racist Freak’ David Duke After He Praises Her

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham condemned KKK leader David Duke and other white nationalists Wednesday night on her program “The Ingraham Angle” after Duke expressed support for comments Ingraham had made the evening before about illegal immigration.

Ingraham was speaking about illegal immigrants who have committed crimes against American citizens, as well as Democrat efforts to “remake” America through immigration.

“In some parts of the country it does seem like the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” the Fox News host said. “Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people. And they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.

“Now much of this is related to both illegal and, in some cases, legal immigration that of course progressives love,” she added.

That same evening, American white supremacist David Duke tweeted his support of Ingraham’s comments.

“One of the most important (truthful) monologues in the history of MSM,” he wrote above a clip of Ingraham’s monologue.

He later deleted the tweet.

On her program the next day, Ingraham condemned Duke in her opening monologue, referring to him as a “racist freak” and “antithetical to the beliefs I hold dear.”

“A message to those who are distorting my views, including all white nationalists and especially one racist freak whose name I will not even mention: You do not have my support. You don’t represent my views and you are antithetical to the beliefs I hold dear,” Ingraham said.

“The purpose of last night’s angle was to point out that the rule of law — meaning secure borders — is something that used to bind our country together,” she continued. “And despite what some may be contending, I made explicitly clear that my commentary had nothing to do with race or ethnicity. But rather a shared goal of keeping America safe and her citizens safe and prosperous.”

She then expressed her support for legal, merit-based immigration.

“Furthermore, as I have said repeatedly on this show, merit-based immigration does wonders for our economy, our way of life, and how we even define our country,” she said.

Finally, she reiterated her concern for the effects of mass immigration on law-abiding American citizens.

“I want to make it really clear that my concern will continue to remain with the families who have suffered the tragic results of illegal immigration,” Ingraham said. “The children put in dangerous and unfair situations at the border and all those border agents around the country who work to keep our country safe.”

Despite her condemnation of Duke, many users on social media insisted Ingraham’s statements were bigoted, including CNN contributor S.E. Cupp.

Please, @IngrahamAngle. You know your angry white viewers still heard your message. And you’re not dissuading them. https://t.co/ekm0Ox4BjU — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 10, 2018

Others, including Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens, called out what she believes is the left’s hypocrisy.

What I learned from liberals this week:

The definition of racism is Laura Ingraham discussing demographic changes in this country.

It is NOT a mob of white people assembling outside of a diner to kick a black woman out while shouting "race traitors" to an all-black police force. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 9, 2018

