Lawsuit Accuses Harvard of Protecting, Rewarding Violent Anti-Semites Who Attacked a Jewish Student

Acting as a home for Hamas supporters isn’t working out so well for Harvard.

The once-revered university has already lost an all-too-woke president, the support of some financial backers, and the respect of sensible Americans for turning a blind eye to rampant anti-Semitism on its Boston campus.

Now it’s being accused in a bombshell lawsuit of actually rewarding the Jew haters in its ranks.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts, Harvard Business School graduate Yoav Segev accuses the school of not only protecting a mob of Hamas sympathizers who assaulted Segev during a pro-Palestinian protest on Oct. 18, 2023, as National Review reported.

That was less than two weeks after murderous Hamas militants launched a massive attack on Israel that resulted in the world’s worst butchery of Jews since the dark days of the Holocaust.

But those Harvard kids were out there screaming their support for the Islamist fanatics who slaughtered men, women and children in their homes on an Israeli kibbutz and dancing at a music festival at dawn. Real heroes, these guys.

According to lawsuit, Segev was recording the demonstration when he was accosted by event “safety marshals,” who asked him to leave the area.

He was then assaulted by a mob of Hamas sympathizers who, according to the lawsuit, “surrounded Mr. Segev, grabbing and pushing him, and using keffiyehs to block him as he tried to escape and as he implored them to leave him alone. During the attack, the mob repeatedly yelled ‘Shame!’ in Mr. Segev’s face for being Jewish and Israeli.”

That’s not First Amendment-protected conduct, even by the “mostly peaceful” standards of 21st century leftists. It’s criminal behavior.

Has anti-Semitism hurt Harvard’s reputation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But mobs will be mobs, and descending into mindless savagery is what they do.

If Segev’s lawsuit holds water, what Harvard did was worse.

An institution that brags about having the motto “Veritas” — Latin for truth — obstructed a law enforcement investigation of the assault, according to the lawsuit.

The school “invented” a new policy to explain why it could not discipline those involved while the incident was under investigation, according to the lawsuit.

And then, “To add insult to injury, Harvard even rewarded the student-employees who assaulted Mr. Segev and yelled ‘Shame!’ in his face,” the lawsuit states.

“One received a $65,000 public interest fellowship from The Harvard Law Review, as well as several glowing profiles on Harvard’s various websites, including the HLS Admissions Blog, while the other was given the honor as serving as a ‘marshal’ at graduation,” it claims.

And it didn’t stop there. When Segev sued the school under a pseudonym, to protect himself from on-campus retaliation, Harvard effectively outed him through the use of court filings.

“In short, Harvard did everything it could to make it difficult for Mr. Segev to obtain justice — even using its control over school emails and the antisemitic mobs as leverage against him,” the lawsuit states.

This isn’t Harvard’s first litigation over the anti-Semitism it’s apparently allowed to run rampant through its vaunted halls.

In May, according to The New York Times, a Jewish graduate of Harvard Divinity School agreed to a settlement with Harvard over its response to the Hamas demonstrations.

A group of other Jewish students agreed to a settlement over the issue on the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, The New York Times reported.

This also isn’t anywhere close to the university’s first brush with damning publicity over its treatment of Jews versus supporters of Islamist terrorism.

Now-former Harvard President Claudine Gay ended up resigning after a disastrous performance before Congress brought attention to her, and a plagiarism scandal that was a disgrace to academia.

The university’s response to anti-Semitism in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, caused donations to drop by 15 percent, the New York Post reported at the time.

And let’s face it, having an obviously incompetent, DEI-hire president forced to resign, amid national headlines about cosseted Ivy League students cosplaying as keffiyeh-wearing, Jew-hating murderous terrorists isn’t going to boost any institution of higher learning’s reputation in what remains of Western civilization.

However Segev’s lawsuit ends up — and smart money would probably bet on a settlement with financial terms undisclosed — it’s one more indication of how low once-higher education has fallen at Harvard.

Turns out, being a home for Hamas hatred doesn’t work out so well.

That’s the truth Harvard should be worrying about.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.