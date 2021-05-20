Caravans of masked, black-clad men drive throughout the city, looking for Jewish people to brutally assault with impunity.

This is not a scene from 1933 Berlin. It happened in 2021 Los Angeles.

Footage shared on Twitter by journalist Eve Barlow on Wednesday captured the moments that a caravan of vehicles filled with masked men waving Palestinian flags and yelling through megaphones disembarked to assault a group of Jewish diners with fists, bottles and even a metal stanchion.

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Unfortunately for Jews everywhere, the assault appears to be part of a growing outburst of anti-Semitic violence and vitriol across America.

Barlow also shared a photo of another demonstration in New York City where masked pro-Palestinian agitators burned the Israeli flag in the street.

Midtown Manhattan. That’s the Israeli flag being burned. pic.twitter.com/ZgW9Zu3J7P — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) May 20, 2021

KCAL-TV documented the Los Angeles assault, which took place outside of a Beverly Grove restaurant, and interviewed a woman who was present.

“Somebody in one of the cars driving by started throwing glass bottles or glass cups at the tables and they shattered everywhere,” said the woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“A bunch of the cars stopped and maybe 30 of the men in the cars got out, started running towards the tables and asking indiscriminately, ‘Who’s Jewish?'”

A video report from the station linked the incident to a spate of other violent acts against Jews around Los Angeles. These included one incident where a similar caravan was filmed by a parking lot camera attempting to run down an Orthodox Jewish man who was on foot, and another where a mob of agitators with Palestinian flags approached homes that displayed mezuzahs and screamed “Free Palestine.”

KCAL rightly connected the violence here in the United States to that going on between Israel and Hamas, but it did not go nearly far enough to highlight the severity of the crisis America’s Jews are facing.

I write, of course, of the crisis of dehumanization and humiliation of Jewish people by politicians and media figures representing the American left.

Since Hamas first attacked Israel earlier this month, the left has gone into overdrive attempting to legitimize the struggle of terrorists at the expense of Jews everywhere, and now the list of anti-Jewish acts in American politics is beginning to add up.

• Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke at a so-called Free Palestine rally, where she said race-based uprisings in the U.S. and Israel were part of the same fight. She was also filmed at that same event standing next to a banner of Neturei Karta, an extremist religious sect that believes Israel must be destroyed until the Messiah comes.

• New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested Israel was an “apartheid state” and thus not a democracy. Israel is the only democratic state in the Middle East.

• Ocasio-Cortez also accused Israel of an illegal “occupation of Palestine” without, apparently, knowing what the phrase meant.

• Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley also accused Israel of not having a right to its own land and linked anti-Jewish movements in Israel to anti-white movements in America.

• Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar accused Israel of “terrorism” for retaliating against the internationally recognized terrorist group Hamas.

• The Washington Post ran an article condemning Israel’s missile defense technology for being too effective at defending the country from rockets.

• A long-time contributor to CNN was fired just this week for anti-Semitic, pro-Nazi tweets, including one that simply said “Hail Hitler,” and two years ago, then-contributor to CNN (and current host on Al Jazeera) Marc Lamont Hill called for the destruction of Israel outright.

• Black Lives Matter has also called for the “liberation” of Palestine, effectively co-opting Hamas’ language of jihad and equating violence between Jews and Palestinians with its own racist interpretations of whiteness and blackness.

Everywhere one looks, it seems, the left endorses outright terrorism against Jews in the name of ethno-national “liberation.”

Indeed, polls now demonstrate that more Democrats believe that Israel is responsible for the ongoing violence than Hamas.

This is despite Hamas openly calling for a global jihad against the Jewish people and ordering Palestinians to purchase knives with which they might cut off the heads of Jews to humiliate Israel, as well as phone recordings in which a Gazan blatantly says that it would be good for Palestinian children to die because it would make Israel look bad.

Democrats said time and time again that former President Donald Trump’s language would directly result in violence, yet they now use the language of Islamist terrorists against Jewish people everywhere and claim that it is justice.

This is not justice, and it is not in good faith.

The left, in American politics and media, is fueling an anti-Jewish movement all in the name of its racialist dedication to fighting so-called whiteness and colonialism. Democrats are not helping to settle things in U.S. communities as they continue to blast Israel while wholly ignoring the massive rocket barrages raining down on the Holy Land and the innocent people living there.

The left’s anti-Semitic rhetoric is now being translated into real, anti-Semitic violence. What happened in LA is evidence of that.

Everyone in America ought to be working to cool the waters back down, lest America’s Jewish communities be boiled alive by the ensuing hate.

