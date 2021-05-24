Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appears to have mastered the modern Democrat Party’s credo: “Rules for thee but not for me.”

On Saturday, a maskless Whitmer was captured in a damning group photo violating her own coronavirus restrictions regarding indoor restaurant capacity limits and social distancing.

In the photo, published by Breitbart, the governor posed alongside a group of people sitting inches from each other around a table at the Landshark Bar & Grill in East Lansing.

The gathering included Whitmer’s chief operations officer, Tricia Foster.

The photo was initially posted on Facebook by one of the attendees, who later deleted it.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) hit the bar this weekend and violated her own coronavirus orders, according to a photo Breitbart News has exclusively obtained. https://t.co/7udfIRYfBn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 23, 2021

The group of 13 violated Whitmer’s May 15 coronavirus order banning indoor restaurant gatherings of more than six people.

“Consumption of food or beverages is permitted only where patrons are seated, groups of patrons are separated by at least 6 feet, no more than 6 patrons are seated at a table, and groups of patrons do not intermingle,” the rules state.

This is not the first time Whitmer has been caught breaking her own rules. As in the previous cases, a Facebook post led to her being busted this weekend.

Facebook posts have been the reason the public found out about: – the boat launch request from Gov. Whitmer’s husband,

– a key gubernatorial staffer’s trip to Florida

– and the latest gathering at a restaurant that violated her administration’s epidemic order. — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) May 24, 2021

Tori Sachs, the executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, said the Democrat has once again spotlighted her hypocrisy by violating her own restrictions while demanding that everyone else slavishly follow them.

“Last week, Whitmer refused to immediately end her ridiculous restrictions, like a maximum of 6 patrons per table for indoor dining,” she told Breitbart. “Now Whitmer has once again completely disregarded her own rules.”

Sachs also blasted the governor on Twitter, saying Whitmer’s “capacity limits, patrons per table limits, curfews & other ridiculous restrictions need to end immediately. She isn’t even abiding by those rules.”

.@GovWhitmer’s Capacity limits, patrons per table limits, curfews & other ridiculous restrictions need to end immediately. She isn’t even abiding by those rules. A year after the boat episode & Whitmer and those around her still don’t think their Covid rules apply to them. — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) May 23, 2021

On Sunday — a day after she was slammed online for her hypocrisy — Whitmer apologized in a statement.

“Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together,” she said. “Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it.

“In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”

REACTION: After a photo surfaced of @GovWhitmer at a table in an East Lansing bar with a dozen other people, seemingly against her own COVID orders, her press secretary released this statement from Whitmer:@9and10News pic.twitter.com/fePStJvfK8 — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) May 23, 2021

Whitmer’s rancid hypocrisy wouldn’t be so despicable if her authoritarian rules weren’t so extensive and anti-scientific.

Not only has she imposed sweeping business shutdowns and lockdowns, but she has aggressively prosecuted anyone who defies them.

Whitmer’s dictatorial power grab has been so outrageous that Michigan courts have repeatedly ruled against her.

In October 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the governor’s unilateral decision to repeatedly extend shutdowns was unconstitutional.

Four months later, a Michigan federal judge dismissed charges against six hairstylists who had cut hair in front of the state Capitol to protest Whitmer’s “unconstitutional” business shutdowns. Ironically, the judge was a Whitmer appointee.

Greg McNeilly, the chairman of the Michigan Freedom Fund, summed up Whitmer’s unhinged thirst for power best when he said her “permanent rules and restrictions won’t make us healthier and are malignant for our culture and communities.”

It is time for the country to return to some semblance of normalcy amid the destructive chaos unleashed by the Biden administration. Governors can start by rolling back unscientific coronavirus restrictions in all 50 states.

