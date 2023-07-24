Share
People work together to pull the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal, on Monday.
People work together to pull the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal, on Monday. (Leo Correa / AP)

At Least 17 Dead, Bodies Being Recovered After Unusual Boat Overturns

 By The Associated Press  July 24, 2023 at 6:20am
At least 17 people were found dead after a boat capsized in Senegal’s capital, local officials said Monday.

The bodies were discovered by the navy early in the morning and are believed to be migrants because of the type of boat they were in, said Ndeye Top Gueye, the deputy mayor of the Ouakam neighborhood of Dakar where the bodies were found.

“Because of the size and shape, we know that it’s a pirogue,” she said, in reference to the long, wooden craft.

While this is the first time bodies have washed up in the neighborhood, migrant deaths at sea are becoming more common in Senegal, the mayor said.

“It’s not the first time, it’s the umpteenth time. The government needs to take countermeasures.”

It was unclear where the people were coming from, what nationalities they were or where they were going.

The Atlantic migration route is one of the deadliest in the world, with nearly 800 people dying or going missing in the first half of 2023, according to Walking Borders, a Spanish aid group.

In recent years, the Canary Islands have become one of the main destinations for people trying to reach Spain, with a peak of more than 23,000 migrants arriving in 2020, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry.

The boats mainly travel from Morocco, Western Sahara and Mauritania, with fewer coming from Senegal.

Should Europe be discouraging migrants from traveling to the continent?

However, locals and officials say there’s been a surge of boats leaving Senegal this year.

Factors such as ailing economies, a lack of jobs, extremist violence and political unrest push migrants to risk their lives on crowded boats to reach the Canaries.

Last month in Senegal, at least 23 people were killed during weeks of protests between opposition supporters and police.

At the beach where the bodies were found, Associated Press reporters saw rescuers and volunteers working together to pull the capsized boat ashore.

Clothes from the deceased washed onto the side and lay in a pile while authorities coordinated a response.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing.


The tragedy Monday is the latest in a string of rescued boats and bodies found along Senegal’s coast.

Earlier this month, eight migrants were found dead after a boat capsized off the coast of northern Senegal as it tried to reach Europe, and seven people were found dead and 50 rescued on another vessel discovered off the coast of the northern town of Saint-Louis. At least 90 people are feared missing from that boat.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation