Parler Share
News

Watch: Lawmaker Slaps Female Politician in Parliament, All Hell Breaks Loose, Chair Thrown

 By Jack Davis  December 4, 2022 at 9:17am
Parler Share

Senegal’s Parliament briefly resembled a junior high school cafeteria last week as tensions turned into scuffling.

The BBC provided a bit of context, noting that the African nation’s legislative chamber has been a hotbed of tension since the July election. At that time, the party in power saw its legislative majority trimmed, which has led to less-than-amiable sessions.

On Thursday, Senegal’s parliament was wrangling over budget numbers when a lawmaker named Massata Samb, who is a member of the opposition, had a confrontation with lawmaker Amy Ndiaye Gniby, who belongs o the ruling party.

Trending:
'Just Enjoying All the Confusion': Elementary School Teacher Admits What the Real Agenda Is and It's Terrifying

The incident began when Samb got up from his seat and crossed the room, approaching Gniby, the woman in the yellow clothing, for a round of words and finger-pointing.

Samb then closed quickly and delivered a right-hand slap to Gniby, who really did want to retaliate but was separated from her aggressor by her desk.

Pushing and shoving ensued until Samb was finally dragged away from Gniby, who was temporarily out of the frame.

But not for long.

Can you imagine seeing this happen in Congress?

Gniby emerged from the right side of the screen with a chair, which she brandished like a weapon as she plowed through lawmakers until, caught in a jam on the legislative floor, she hurled the chair at Samb.

Samb was not injured, but the escalation led to Gniby being tackled.

All of this triggered a new round of pushing and showing, finger-pointing and a whole lot of what appeared to be very unpleasant conversation.

The session was cut short.

As noted by Reuters, the major issue clouding the nation’s government is whether President Macky Sall will run for a third term in 2024.

Related:
Junior Athlete Suddenly Collapses in Middle of Australian Politician's Press Conference

Opposition lawmakers have said that if he does so, it would be a breach of both a promise and the nation’s term limits.

On Thursday, Samb had been talking about comments Gniby had made in which she criticized someone who had criticized any third term, according to Reuters.

“Mister president, a deputy has stood in front of this tribune to insult someone’s marabout [spiritual leader],” said Samb.

Gniby indicated she did not care, prompting Samb to confront her.

The scuffle was the second in the past two months, according to Reuters. In September, lawmakers scuffled and threw plastic water bottles at one another.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Lawmaker Slaps Female Politician in Parliament, All Hell Breaks Loose, Chair Thrown
Photos: See the 5 Photos of America's Newest Stealth Bomber Plane: 'Visible and Flexible Deterrent'
'Twitter Files' Fallout Rains Down as Texas Congressman Confirms 'Investigations Are Coming'
James Woods Strikes Back, Announces Action Against DNC After Censorship Bombshell
Terrifying Sea Phenomena Hits Cruise Ship Out of Nowhere, Leaves 1 Dead, Shattered Glass Everywhere
See more...

Conversation