LeBron James Comes Under Fire for 'Disrespectful' Stunt During Anthem Before NBA Opener

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers waits to re-enter the game at the Staples Center on Oct. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.Harry How / Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers waits to re-enter the game at the Staples Center on Oct. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published October 23, 2019 at 8:28am
Lakers superstar LeBron James sparked a bit a of controversy Tuesday night for what many saw as a disrespectful behavior during the playing of the national anthem prior to his teams opening game against the Clippers.

The final notes of the national anthem were being sung when James, clearly excited for the start of a new season, yelled out the words, “Let’s go!” as he walked over to the Lakers bench.

Watch below:

This is not, of course, the first time that professional athletes have sparked controversy during the playing of the national anthem.

In the NFL, many players followed former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s lead and knelt during the anthem to protest police brutality and alleged racial inequality.

James’ stunt during the first day of the 2019-20 NBA season, however, was not in protest of anything.

In fact, he could have waited a few seconds before the end of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to hype himself up, instead of screaming “Let’s go!” while most everyone else in the arena was respectfully standing up with their hands on their hearts.

Many social media users saw James’ stunt as “disrespectful.”

It’s worth noting that James pulled this stunt less than two weeks after appearing to side with China after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey angered that countries government by tweeting in support of pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters.

“We all talk about this freedom of speech, yes, we all do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and you’re only thinking about yourself,” James said.

“I don’t want to get into a word, or sentence, feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke.”

“So many people could have been harmed,” James continued. “Not only financially, but physically, emotionally, spiritually. So, just be careful what we tweet, and we say, and what we do. Even though, yes, we do have freedom of speech, but there can be a lot of negative that comes with that too.”

Some social media users pointed out what they saw as hypocrisy in the fact that James tried his hardest not to offend the Chinese government, but didn’t care about pulling this stunt during the American national anthem.

In any case, James’ effort to hype himself up doesn’t appear to have worked.

The Clippers beat the Lakers 112-102, and James, who had just 18 points, was outscored by four players, including two on his own team.

