Nobody wants to be described as old while in their 30s.

It’s more often a scarlet letter than a badge of honor to be “old,” “older” or “oldest” in virtually any occupation or walk of life.

Given that, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James can’t be particularly thrilled about the recent retirements of Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem, 43, and James’ old NBA Finals nemesis, Andre Iguodala, 39.

Haslem had announced his intention to retire last year.

Iguodala, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and the Heat, similarly announced his retirement ahead of time, but due to the unceremonious way in which his final season ended (he missed the first 39 games of the year before fracturing his wrist in just his fifth game back), there was chatter that he might return for one more proper rodeo.

But the chatter turned out to be just that, as Iguodala announced his retirement from basketball on Friday.

Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, is retiring from the NBA after nearly two decades in the league, he told @MarcJSpears. 🏀 4× NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

🏀 NBA Finals MVP (2015)

🏀 NBA All-Star (2012) pic.twitter.com/BddRyY1lV2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 20, 2023

The expected and semi-expected retirements have left one LeBron James wearing the mantle as the oldest player in the NBA at the ripe old age of 38, Sports Illustrated reported. In fact, James turns 39 just a few weeks into the season on Dec. 30.

And now that the self-proclaimed “King James” has to wear that particular crown, his days in the league do appear to be numbered.

James has made it public knowledge that he wants to play professional basketball with his eldest son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., who is currently a freshman at the University of Southern California.

James Sr. may be nearing the age of 40, but the possibility of the father-son duo playing together is becoming more and more realistic.

Bronny James will be eligible to be drafted by an NBA team after the upcoming season. (He is currently recovering from a health scare, but is expected to play this year for the Trojans.)

Timing up nicely with that? LeBron James has two years left on his contract with the Lakers, with the second year being a player option. That basically means James can decide if he wants to be a Laker next year.

That leaves two options for James to play with his son:

The Lakers draft Bronny, which is a distinct possibility considering where the Lakers are expected to pick.

Another team drafts Bronny and James declines his player option and signs with that team.

That second option leads to a whole slew of potential issues, including James being forced to sign a minimum deal with a bad team.

One way or another, the NBA’s oldest player could very well be gone in just two years.

