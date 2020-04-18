While Left Cries 'Racist,' Parrots Chinese Talking Points, They Ignore Actual Alleged Racism in China

Calling free countries racist while covering up for communist dictatorships is part and parcel with being a leftist in 2020.

That doesn’t make it any less pathetic.

As the left continues to parrot Chinese propaganda and chastise America’s “racist” coronavirus response, numerous reports are surfacing of real anti-African discrimination happening in China.

While the novel coronavirus continues to ravage America and its economy, irrelevant of skin color, leftists are insisting on making this a race issue.

We saw this when three senators who just happened to be recent contenders for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination signed their names to a letter demanding that health officials compile demographic data to identify COVID-19 cases — a letter that was really nothing more than a transparent attempt at playing politics with a pandemic.

We saw it again when ReNika Moore, director of the racial justice program at the American Civil Liberties Union, accused President Donald Trump of using “racist talking points.”

“At the federal level, President Trump espouses racist talking points, blames the first Black president for lack of face masks, and champions policies that discriminate against Black and brown people,” Moore wrote in an April 8 article.

It’s no surprise that the left will go to great lengths to attack America’s apparent racism.

In fact, the left has even shown a willingness to parrot Chinese propaganda as long as it furthers their own goals.

More specifically, many leftists are echoing the Chinese idea that referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan virus” is racist, ignoring the fact that many diseases often have location-specific names (German measles, Spanish flu, etc.).

On March 9, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang spoke out against the use of these terms at a news conference.

“Despite the fact that the WHO has officially named this novel type of coronavirus, certain American politician, disrespecting science and the WHO decision, jumped at the first chance to stigmatize China and Wuhan with it. We condemn this despicable practice,” he said.

Shortly after China began objecting to these terms, left-wingers and those in the establishment media began following suit:

Q: “Why do you keep calling this the Chinese Virus?” President Trump: “It comes from China…it’s not racist.” Full video here: https://t.co/GwQnJ0pwmo pic.twitter.com/L1dD05z4RK — CSPAN (@cspan) March 18, 2020

Of course, the left has conveniently turned a blind eye toward alleged incidents of actual racism in China.

Many of the estimated 4,500 Africans living in Guangzhou, one of southern China’s most prominent cities, say they been greatly discriminated against amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“African community leaders in Guangzhou believe the vast majority of the city’s African population have been forced into quarantine or are sleeping on the streets,” the BBC reported.

Local authorities say every African individual in the city has been tested for the coronavirus, with 111 testing positive.

“Ninety-eight percent of Africans are in quarantine,” one community leader said.

Africans in the city say they were simply singled out because of their race. That is the literal definition of racism.

It isn’t just the Chinese government that is reportedly discriminating against the African community.

Some Chinese businesses, including hotels, have reportedly started closing their doors to anyone of African descent.

According to the BBC, a McDonald’s in Guangzhou was forced to apologize for posting a sign out front barring any “black people” from entering.

Again, for those who still doubt that Black people and particularly #AfricansinChina are being targeted we feel it is our duty to share this. A sign at a @McDonalds restaurant seems to make this perfectly clear pic.twitter.com/FaveKrdQHi — Black Livity China (@BlackLivityCN) April 11, 2020

The Chinese government has claimed it is not discriminating anyone on the basis of race — though the allegations of Africans living in the area tell a different story.

Diverting blame for the coronavirus crisis is what the Chinese government has been doing for months now — Africans are just their newest scapegoat.

If the left really cared about racial inequality, they wouldn’t be making up allegations against America’s institutions and leaders.

Instead, they would be talking about the regime that is actively oppressing people based on the color of their skin.

Spoiler alert: That regime isn’t America.

