Share
News

Leftist Campaign Worker Shot and Killed by Fellow Leftist Campaign Worker While Canvassing City Streets: Police

 By Johnathan Jones  May 10, 2023 at 9:00am
Share

A canvasser for a liberal get-out-the-vote group was shot to death by a member of the same group as they campaigned in Philadelphia on Monday, police said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported a 46-year-old man with the group OnePA was in the East Germantown section of the city when he and a 22-year-old from the same group had a disagreement over something and a gun was pulled.

The full details of the dispute have not been made public, but the pair were reportedly handing out flyers when they encountered one another.

That was when the older man allegedly pulled out a handgun that was not registered to him.

Detectives are still investigating why the gun was pulled, but the 22-year-old pulled out his own legal firearm and shot the 46-year-old, the Inquirer reported.

Trending:
Judge Issues Big Ruling Against Donald Trump

Police said the man was struck by a single bullet in the armpit. He died at a Philadelphia-area hospital just after 4 p.m.

Officers said the shooter remained at the scene and spoke to officers about the incident, claiming he was acting in self-defense.

Political pamphlets were reportedly present at the scene and were also found in the shooter’s car.

No other details are available, and the identities of both men have not been released.

Are big cities becoming less safe?

A detective named Ernest Ransom told the Inquirer that the men involved in the shooting “had always had a beef.”

The incident occurred as the city prepares for next week’s mayoral and city council races, which have focused heavily on a wave of violence in the city.

The executive director of OnePA spoke to the Inquirer about the death of one of his canvassers at the hands of another.

Steve Paul told the newspaper the group’s volunteers and staffers are “heartbroken,” and he also expressed “condolences and sympathy” on behalf of the group to the family of the man who died.

“Today, a One PA team member tragically lost their life,” Paul said. “We are mourning this senseless loss and continuing to gather the facts and investigate what happened.”

Related:
Woman Who Wrote Book on Grieving Her Husband's Death Arrested for His Murder

The Inquirer reported Paul worked for former city councilwoman Helen Gym.

Gym is running for mayor, but Paul’s group was not canvassing on behalf of her. The Democratic mayoral candidate did tweet about the shooting.

“I was devastated to hear about the tragic death of a canvasser today,” she wrote on Twitter.

Gym added, “My thoughts are with the family of the victim, the One PA community, and everyone impacted by this irrevocable loss. Though the canvasser was not part of our campaign, this loss is deeply felt by all of us.”

OnePA says its mission is to champion “Economic, Education and Environmental Justice at every level, winning laws, policy change and equitable resources where we live.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Leftist Campaign Worker Shot and Killed by Fellow Leftist Campaign Worker While Canvassing City Streets: Police
LSU Basketball Star Mocks 9/11 in New Song, Deletes After Getting Backlash
Democratic Officials Make Big Move for Nationwide Gas Stove Crackdown
Watch: Leftist Pundit Goes on Unhinged Rant, Reveals His Radical Solution to 'Right-Wing Terrorists'
Execs Sound Off on 'Yellowstone' Creator's Outrageous Demands for Hit Show: 'Are You Kidding Me?'
See more...

Conversation