Best Leaked Video of Tucker Yet: You Shouldn't Work at Fox News If You Have This in Your Twitter Bio

The far-left media “watchdog” group Media Matters has dropped another leaked video from Tucker Carlson’s time at Fox News that, perhaps better than the others, shows why the former network anchor was so beloved.

Tuesday’s “FoxLeaks” video was roughly two minutes long and showed the anchor questioning why Fox News was staffed by so many liberals.

In the clip, which was filmed just before he went on the air for a routine show, Carlson portrayed the company’s far-left employees as each having the potential to undermine its values.

He also said bluntly that anyone who is or was concerned about putting their gender pronouns in their Twitter bios has no business being employed by the network.

If the leak was meant to undercut Carlson, it is likely to backfire with his passionate fans — many who have abandoned the network in droves over the last two weeks.

During a reported conversation with his longtime producer Justin Wells, Carlson unleashed on the enemy within at Fox News.

Media Matters reported the then-host was discussing a man named Jerry Andrews, who it identified as the executive producer for Judge Jeanine Pirro.

The video, like others that have been leaked throughout the past two weeks, was shared on Twitter by Media Matters senior fellow Matthew Gertz.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.

Tucker Carlson on Fox News: “If you’ve got pronouns in your Twitter bio, you shouldn’t work here because we can’t trust you because you’re on the other side.” pic.twitter.com/FsE5YEdJ3L — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 9, 2023

“I was like, ‘[Pirro’s] got a lot of liberals working over there. And, you know, they see this as war, and we’re the main force on the other side,’” Carlson said of the wolves in the henhouse over at Fox News. “If you’ve got pronouns in your Twitter bio, you shouldn’t work here because we can’t trust you because you’re on the other side.”

In his next comments, the host made a reference to the late Fox News founding CEO Roger Ailes.

Carlson and Wells went on to discuss the existential threat far-left liberals staffed by the network pose to its mission.

“Just because you’re liberal doesn’t mean you did this,” Carlson said. “It does mean you shouldn’t work here. And Roger would never put up with this s***. Why would you do that?”

He continued, “Do you know what I mean? They see this as war.”

Gertz then commented, and Carlson went off on Andrews, who he reported urged Pirro not to discuss on the air the many controversies that surrounded the 2020 election.

“But do you know what I mean, Justin? If you’ve got like that, that horrible guy who was just horrible, who was Judge Jeanine’s guy. I couldn’t,” he said.

Do you think these videos make Tucker look bad? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He added, “Yeah, that guy’s like a screaming left-wing lunatic. Why does he work here? What? He totally d***ed over his anchor, and then we expect he’s not going to d*** over the network.”

The clip ended with Carlson’s friendly show introduction: “Good evening and welcome to ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’”

It is not clear who is leaking the videos from Fox News’ hard drives to the left-wing activist organization that is Media Matters.

Fox News sent Media Matters a cease-and-desist letter last week that asked it to stop airing them.

Media Matters said it will not comply with the letter’s demands.

But Carlson’s remarks demonstrate he was concerned about potential bad actors inside the company, even if his bosses were not.

Someone who has access to clips that were never meant to be seen by the public is now undermining Fox News and its standing with conservatives by colluding with the left.

Presumably, these leaks are meant to harm Carlson in the wake of his shocking termination last month.

The clips have proven Carlson is exactly who viewers thought he was: a man of integrity and sense who believed in what he was doing there — even if others employed by Fox News do not.

There are plenty of news organizations that proudly accept employees who find it necessary to share their pronouns in their bios online.

Viewers have been led to believe Fox News was above paying exorbitant salaries to people concerned with left-wing virtue signaling online, but it was not.

Now, someone in the company may be working to actively undercut both Carlson and a network that spent years building rapport with conservatives who had — prior to its 1996 launch — been underserved by the media.

It is difficult to see at the moment how Fox News stands out from any other establishment media network.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.