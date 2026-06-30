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Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a press conference on Jan. 22, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
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Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a press conference on Jan. 22, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Leftist Minneapolis Mayor Celebrates Independence Day... For Somalia: 'We See You As Our Family'

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 30, 2026 at 7:45am
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Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey would like you to know that he’s a big fan of Independence Day — just not necessarily when it comes to the United States.

In the latest clip adding to the corpus of evidence that Minnesota Democratic politicians are forever trying to keep the support of one specific group, Frey appeared on stage at a Somali independence day event this past weekend, calling the community “our family” and pledging his help to those who are illegally in this country and might be deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Through Operation Metro Surge, we all saw that they tried to come for some of us,” he said in a clip posted to his X account, referencing the ICE operations that turned into chaos largely because of violent and organized leftist opposition that received either the tacit or explicit approval of Minnesota Democrat officialdom.

“And when that happens, we said that you’re coming for all of us,” he continued.

“In Minneapolis, we love our neighbors. In Minneapolis, we do not see you as immigrants. We see you as our family,” he continued.

“You are our brothers. You’re our sisters. You have done so much for this incredible city, and for that, we stand with you.”

This happened, as the New York Post noted, as “Minnesota continues to face scrutiny over several high-profile fraud investigations and weeks after a Republican-led House Oversight Committee report alleged the Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s administration failed to act on repeated warnings about widespread fraud in the state’s social services programs.”

While Frey has appeared at Somali independence day events in Minneapolis before, this is the first since the Feeding Our Future scandal became national news last November, when a series of social media videos exposed the fact that fraud extended to many nonprofits that took advantage of Minnesota’s gargantuan safety net.

It was initially reported that the size and scope of the matter was first discovered after a 2022 whistleblower report. This later turned out to be false — the fraud had been flagged in the early days of COVID by officials with the Minnesota Department of Education.

A New York Times report noted that those “who administered the program became overwhelmed by the number of applicants seeking to register new feeding sites and began raising questions about the plausibility of some invoices.”

Related:
Attacking Religious Services Is Now Legal in Minneapolis as State Lets Cities Church Terrorists Off the Hook

However, the nonprofit threatened to sue the state over raising those questions, saying that if it did not swiftly approve applicants from “minority-owned businesses,” a lawsuit that would be “sprawled across the news” would result.

Given the options, Minnesota decided backing off was the better option — and a fraud machine that has sapped countless billions of dollars from state and federal coffers continues unabated.

And in addition to this not being the first time that Frey has appeared at a Somali independence day event in Minneapolis, it’s also not the first time he’s gone viral in a negative manner for it on social media:

Nor is it the first time he’s gone viral for kissing up to the Somali community in ways that seem less than genuine — as in this infamous clip of him “enjoying” traditional Somali food:

However, this all takes on a different tenor in the aftermath of the Feeding Our Future scandal.

There’s a reason why Frey keeps on going down this path. It can be heard in the words of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who told an interviewer, “In my own election, I wouldn’t be in office without the help of the Somali community.”

These are people, in other words, who are more concerned about protecting their office at all costs than protecting the people of Minnesota. What they care about, instead, is the micro-targeted groups who can get them there. Frey provided ample evidence of that — again — this past weekend.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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