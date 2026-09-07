Leftists Call for Murder of Liberal Financial YouTuber for Promoting Personal Responsibility to Overcome Debt

You’ve likely seen viral clips of financial YouTuber Caleb Hammer.

His channel boasts 3.7 million subscribers, mostly due to videos in which he sits down with guests to go over their spending habits.

That might sound boring to the average viewer, but Hammer makes it wildly entertaining as he admonishes guests over their poor budget decisions and life choices that landed them in dire financial straits.

Claude Bro Spent $16,000 on AI Credits pic.twitter.com/JLqWJg8f45 — Caleb Hammer (@sircalebhammer) July 24, 2026

Hammer’s message, speaking in the world of finance, is one of personal responsibility and making changes to overcome debt. For that — a message that should be universally accepted — radical leftists on social media platform X are calling for his death.

Hammer himself screenshotted these posts, which can be found below.

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

They just want hecking healthcare pic.twitter.com/xXmHiZ2IEP — Caleb Hammer (@sircalebhammer) September 5, 2026

Hammer, mocking the idea that leftists “just want health care,” wrote, “They just want hecking health care” along with the screenshots.

One user said, “Caleb Hammer is such a worthless f***ing scumbag and I nominate him next for September 10th,” as a reference to the date of the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Another, also referencing Kirk and calling for Hammer’s death, said, “can we kirk caleb hammer[?]”

A third user responded to these grotesque remarks, shedding context on Hammer’s politics. “Caleb Hammer who is a 2000s democrat is labeled a fascist by modern liberals.”

Caleb Hammer who is a 2000s democrat is labeled a fascist by modern liberals https://t.co/bDT7S6ay03 — Deepsleer22 (@deepsleer22) September 5, 2026

Another expressed the disbelief many likely felt seeing those posts.

“How do we fix this?” he wrote in a post. “Genuinely how do you fix a society that truly believes if you don’t agree with them you are hitler and deserve to be killed?”

How do we fix this? Genuinely how do you fix a society that truly believes if you don’t agree with them you are hitler and deserve to be killed? https://t.co/ilpf02q9au — Kayden (@KaydenBenny) September 5, 2026

Another observed, “The Left just wants to murder everyone they disagree with.”

The Left just wants to murder everyone they disagree with https://t.co/FkIS3zYeuq — Fiddler Forest Gaming (@GamingFiddler) September 5, 2026

On the note of Hammer’s politics, he has referred to himself as a progressive in the past.

He once remarked in a reply to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2019 on the topic of Social Security, “I’m a progressive, but this is one I have a hard time with. Seeing a lot of money taken from my pay that I SHOULD see when I retire but NEVER will hurts! At the same time I have to put even more money towards my own retirement. That’s a lot of student loans I could be paying off.”

Replying to another user on X who pushed him to admit he’s right-wing, Hammer wrote, “Nope. Took a political compass quiz at the end of the show- center as it gets. Slight lean right fiscally, slight lean to the left socially. You’ll never get me to subscribe to an ideology 😉 no matter how many far left people come after me disingenuously.”

On the more pressing issue of the death cult disgustingly hoping his life ends: Why?

The answer is in his antidote for the people he audits, as he urges personal responsibility and change. The far-left’s worldview is the inversion. The system, they believe, is to blame. Society must change to accommodate them.

It never occurred to these people that they are to blame for their own problems. In essence, that is Hammer’s message when it comes to money.

For that, they wish him the worst.

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