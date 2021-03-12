In the latest installment of the “Antifa Diaries,” left-wing activists set fire to the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday night, reportedly to protest the extension of an oil pipeline that goes from Alberta, Canada, to Superior, Wisconsin.

According to journalist Suzette Smith, a former editor of the Portland Mercury, demonstrators were angry because they claimed the pipeline would damage local wetlands and some Native American territories.

So naturally, leftist rioters tried to counter the prospective environmental damage by torching taxpayer-funded public property and releasing toxic fumes into the air.

The protest is a continuation of a daytime #StopLine3 march that occurred this afternoon. Protesters also note the recently disassembled fence in front of the courthouse and the beginning of the Chauvin trial as reasons they’re out tonight. — Suzette Smith (@suzettesmith) March 12, 2021

TRENDING: Biden Backs Law That Could Put 57 Million Americans Out of Work

Just to make sure they were capitalizing on the cause célèbre with their riot du jour, the demonstrators (whom some Twitter users have identified as antifa) also invoked the George Floyd trial as a reason for their arson.

“Antifa set fire to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. There are people inside,” journalist Andy Ngo reported.

Antifa set fire to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. There are people inside. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/9sxBZkDe2t — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

#Antifa tried to smash their way into the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/f3MJltcZ7m — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

“Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again,” Ngo tweeted.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

“F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots

pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

RELATED: In Stunning Decision, DOJ Dismisses 31 of 90 Portland Riot Cases, Some Violent

By this point, fiery demonstrations, riots and violent clashes with police have besieged Portland on a near-daily basis for 10 straight months. They began shortly after Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 and continue to this day.

The situation has gotten so out of control that the city’s Democratic mayor, Ted Wheeler, was forced to move after his condominium complex was targeted by leftist rioters who tried to set fire to the building.

In September, Wheeler apologetically emailed other residents of his 16-floor building informing them that it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” if he moved out, according to The Oregonian.

Do you see any end to the leftist violence in Portland? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I want to express my sincere apologies for the damage to our home and the fear that you are experiencing due to my position,” the mayor wrote. “It’s unfair to all of you who have no role in politics or in my administration.”

Despite repeatedly bending the knee to the left-wing mobs terrorizing Portland, Wheeler was punched by one of the demonstrators in January while trying to eat dinner at a local restaurant.

A profanity-laced video posted on Twitter does not show the reported physical confrontation but does chronicle the abusive heckling the mayor endured.

Fvck Ted Wheeler! The Portland Police Bureau is the most VIOLENT department in the country! pic.twitter.com/81Y5wAPGGQ — Cozcacuauhtli (@cozca503) January 7, 2021

Ironically, Wheeler is a leftist who has repeatedly cowered to the extreme left-wing faction of the Democratic Party.

Despite his chronic pandering, he still gets a torrent of abuse heaped on him when he’s in public.

What this underscores is that leftists will never be satisfied and will continue to demonstrate, riot and destroy property no matter what concessions they win — either from Republicans or less-radical Democrats.

That’s why it’s critical to stand up to this nonstop bullying, emotional blackmail and violence. Things will only get worse if you coddle these crybullies. We know it and they know it. Enough is enough.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.