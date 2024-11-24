As should be expected of the participation-trophy crowd, when the going got tough on social media platform X, the left fled with its tail tucked between its legs.

To offer the left a shred of fairness, sure, things did get really tough for them following President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding Nov. 5 election victory — especially on X.

And in response to the well-deserved gloating from conservatives, Republicans and MAGA alike, many members of the left have ditched the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, who is co-head of Trump’s newly minted Department of Government Efficiency.

While the general leftist dispersal surely saw them migrating to your Instagrams or your TikToks, no other social media platform appeared to benefit from the X exodus more than neophyte platform Bluesky — a Twitter/X clone in just about every way imaginable.

Look at the way The Hollywood Reporter crowed about this.

“#Xodus: Bluesky Hits 20M Users as People Continue to Flee X,” the left-leaning entertainment outlet extolled.

Indeed, according to the Reporter, the numbers are undeniable.

Bluesky has hit 20 million users, even gaining a million users a day during its peak growth period.

The platform saw just six million users as recently as August, 11 million in late October, and 15 million as of Nov. 15.

(For comparison’s sake, in early September, Elon Musk posted that X had 907 million unique visitors and 4.3 billion total visits to the platform the previous month.)

Bluesky truly appears to be a haven for blue donkeys, and the numbers attest to that.

But there are other numbers that are undeniable, as well, courtesy of Bluesky itself.

“In the past 24 hours, we have received more than 42,000 reports (an all-time high for one day),” the Bluesky Safety team posted to its platform on Nov. 15. “We’re receiving about 3,000 reports/hour.

“To put that into context, in all of 2023, we received 360k reports.”

Of particularly notable concern, the safety team added: “We’re triaging this large queue so the most harmful content such as [child sexual abuse material] is removed quickly.”

To say nothing of the CSAM content, that whole post is a bit telling, no?

A public square is flooded by whiny leftists, and complaints exponentially skyrocket? That should tell you everything you need to know about the modern left in a nutshell.

Leftism, at its core, is about division, and that’s why it just doesn’t work. Oh sure, it pretends to be all-inclusive, but inclusivity is the antithesis of intersectionality, and the latter is the primary currency of the left.

You’re not black enough, you’re not the right sort of Asian, whatever “LatinX” was … there’s always going to be some aggrieved party within leftist ideology. The entire scam crumbles on itself the instant two parties are treated like true equals.

This obviously isn’t to say X doesn’t have content moderation issues of its own (the platform is inundated with porn bots and dubious advertising), but at least it treats its users like adults on a level playing field.

Community Notes are an equalizer, not a hall monitor, and add just enough law to an otherwise wild-west social media platform. If you can’t compete with your ideas in that forum, that says far more about you than the platform.

Look, Bluesky may very well end up as the premiere social media platform one day.

It’s just not going to happen anytime soon, if the best thing the space is known for is that it’s where all the leftist Karens hang out.

