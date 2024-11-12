Share
American conservative activist Scott Ryan Presler addresses the conservative Turning Point People's Convention in Detroit, Michigan, on June 16. (Jeff Kowalsky -- AFP / Getty Images)

Democrats Have Another Problem to Worry About as Man Who Helped Trump Win Has Eyes on Blue State

 By Randy DeSoto  November 11, 2024 at 5:06pm
Conservative activist Scott Presler, whose organization Early Vote Action helped swing Pennsylvania to the right in the general election, announced Monday he will be working to do the same in neighboring New Jersey.

“I make a commitment right here & now that we will be registering new Republican voters in New Jersey & commit time in 2025 to the gubernatorial election,” he posted on X.

President-elect Donald Trump only lost the Garden State by just over 5 percentage points last week (51.8 to 46.3 percent), much improved from his 2020 loss of nearly 16 points in 2020.

Independent Women’s Forum ambassador Paula Scanlan responded on X that she wants to help.

Scanlan is a former University of Pennsylvania swimmer, who became a vocal opponent of biological men competing in women’s sports after Lia Thomas, who had competed on the men’s U Penn swimming team, began identifying as a female and switched over to her team.

Do you follow Scott Presler’s work?

Among Presler’s accomplishments in Pennsylvania was helping flip Bucks County, north of Philadelphia, to voting for Trump in 2024 with new voter registrations, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Biden had carried it by over 4 percentage points in 2020.

Presler also further strengthened Trump’s support in Lancaster County by mobilizing the Amish to vote. The president-elect carried Lancaster County by 16 percentage points last week.

Major Upset: GOP's David McCormick Defeats Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, Making Trump's Win Even Bigger

Those incremental shifts to the right across the commonwealth added up to an electoral victory by just over 2 percent and made it part of a seven swing-state sweep.

After Trump prevailed in the Keystone State, Presler posted on X, “This is the best day of my life.”

In addition to New Jersey, Trump was also within five or so percent in Virginia and New Mexico, which could provide other fertile ground for the GOP going forward.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
