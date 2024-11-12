Democrats Have Another Problem to Worry About as Man Who Helped Trump Win Has Eyes on Blue State
Conservative activist Scott Presler, whose organization Early Vote Action helped swing Pennsylvania to the right in the general election, announced Monday he will be working to do the same in neighboring New Jersey.
“I make a commitment right here & now that we will be registering new Republican voters in New Jersey & commit time in 2025 to the gubernatorial election,” he posted on X.
I make a commitment right here & now that we will be registering new Republican voters in New Jersey
& commit time in 2025 to the gubernatorial election.
— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 11, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump only lost the Garden State by just over 5 percentage points last week (51.8 to 46.3 percent), much improved from his 2020 loss of nearly 16 points in 2020.
Independent Women’s Forum ambassador Paula Scanlan responded on X that she wants to help.
I want to help!
— Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) November 11, 2024
Scanlan is a former University of Pennsylvania swimmer, who became a vocal opponent of biological men competing in women’s sports after Lia Thomas, who had competed on the men’s U Penn swimming team, began identifying as a female and switched over to her team.
Among Presler’s accomplishments in Pennsylvania was helping flip Bucks County, north of Philadelphia, to voting for Trump in 2024 with new voter registrations, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Biden had carried it by over 4 percentage points in 2020.
Presler also further strengthened Trump’s support in Lancaster County by mobilizing the Amish to vote. The president-elect carried Lancaster County by 16 percentage points last week.
My God
Legions of Amish out voting in Pennsylvania
Kamala has alienated ancient powerful peoples
The Ents march on Isengard! pic.twitter.com/51kAzC6h3S
— Misha Saul (@misha_saul) November 5, 2024
Those incremental shifts to the right across the commonwealth added up to an electoral victory by just over 2 percent and made it part of a seven swing-state sweep.
Mister President,
I’m pleased to share that we have delivered Pennsylvania for you.
Congratulations, sir.@realDonaldTrump
— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 6, 2024
After Trump prevailed in the Keystone State, Presler posted on X, “This is the best day of my life.”
In addition to New Jersey, Trump was also within five or so percent in Virginia and New Mexico, which could provide other fertile ground for the GOP going forward.
