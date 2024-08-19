Share
Commentary

Leftists Melt Down After New York Times Columnist Tells the Truth About Democrats' 'Coup'

 By Michael Schwarz  August 19, 2024 at 8:25am
Share

Suspicions arise when the establishment media prints the truth.

On Saturday, columnist Maureen Dowd of The New York Times — the ultimate establishment mouthpiece  — for some reason told the truth about powerful Democrats’ coup against President Joe Biden last month, which resulted in the sudden and undemocratic elevation of Vice President Kamala Harris to the top of the party’s presidential ticket.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, Dowd’s unusual honesty left liberal readers apoplectic.

Remarkably, the Times’ editors ran Dowd’s opinion piece under the following headline: “The Dems Are Delighted. But a Coup Is Still a Coup.”

With equally remarkable candor, Dowd characterized Biden’s ouster as “a jaw-dropping putsch.”

Trending:
Dem Nightmare: Massive Protest Takes Over Downtown Chicago Just Before DNC Begins

“A coterie of powerful Democrats maneuvered behind the scenes to push an incumbent president out of the race,” she wrote.

Dowd even named names.

For instance, she described “the handprints of Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries on the president’s back.”

Then, she acknowledged that Pelosi and others have shamelessly and disingenuously feted Biden since stabbing him in the back.

Do you think Biden was forced out of the race against his will?

“Party leaders whitewashed the coup by ornately extolling Biden,” Dowd wrote.

Liberals on X could not handle that much honesty.

Veteran actress Lea Thompson, for instance, decided to shield her eyes altogether.

“I canceled my @nytimes subscriptions. I used to love @maureendowd,” Thompson wrote.

Related:
The Left's Trump Shooting Conspiracy Theories Just Got Crushed by a New York Times Investigation

Another user called the Times’ rare honesty “unforgivable” so close to the 2024 election.

“Hey Maureen Dowd, a President peacefully handing over power to his successor isn’t a coup,” another delusional user wrote.

“The New York Times has lost it’s way. #ripnyt,” another user wrote.

Of course, the sight of liberals turning on each other always provides a source of amusement.

In this case, it reminds us that the Times’ snowflake readers cannot even handle the truth from a fellow liberal.

Above all, however, it raises questions about the Times’ ultimate objective.

For instance, last week establishment media outlets did not react favorably to Harris’s proposal for Communist-style federal price controls.

Thus, one wonders if powerful Democrats have had second thoughts about their latest gibberish-spewing presidential nominee. If they would not go as far as to replace her at this late hour, might they have enlisted their media minions to pressure the vice president into toning down her instinctive Marxist radicalism for appearances’ sake?

Nothing else seems sufficient to explain the Times’ rare lapse into honesty.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Leftists Melt Down After New York Times Columnist Tells the Truth About Democrats' 'Coup'
Dem Nightmare: Massive Protest Takes Over Downtown Chicago Just Before DNC Begins
ESPN Host Lauds Tim Walz's 'Different Kind of Masculinity,' Promptly Gets Ripped by Respected Reporter
Drone Spots Dead Body, Son of Top Rock Band Drummer Arrested on Murder Charge
Congressman Tries to Examine Trump Shooter's Body, Makes a Disturbing Discovery
See more...

Conversation