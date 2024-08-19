Leftists Melt Down After New York Times Columnist Tells the Truth About Democrats' 'Coup'

Suspicions arise when the establishment media prints the truth.

On Saturday, columnist Maureen Dowd of The New York Times — the ultimate establishment mouthpiece — for some reason told the truth about powerful Democrats’ coup against President Joe Biden last month, which resulted in the sudden and undemocratic elevation of Vice President Kamala Harris to the top of the party’s presidential ticket.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, Dowd’s unusual honesty left liberal readers apoplectic.

Remarkably, the Times’ editors ran Dowd’s opinion piece under the following headline: “The Dems Are Delighted. But a Coup Is Still a Coup.”

With equally remarkable candor, Dowd characterized Biden’s ouster as “a jaw-dropping putsch.”

“A coterie of powerful Democrats maneuvered behind the scenes to push an incumbent president out of the race,” she wrote.

Dowd even named names.

For instance, she described “the handprints of Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries on the president’s back.”

Then, she acknowledged that Pelosi and others have shamelessly and disingenuously feted Biden since stabbing him in the back.

“Party leaders whitewashed the coup by ornately extolling Biden,” Dowd wrote.

Liberals on X could not handle that much honesty.

Veteran actress Lea Thompson, for instance, decided to shield her eyes altogether.

“I canceled my @nytimes subscriptions. I used to love @maureendowd,” Thompson wrote.

Another user called the Times’ rare honesty “unforgivable” so close to the 2024 election.

I can’t remember if I loved her or not but there’s no question that I subscribed to the NYT for decades but no more, and Dowd it a “coup” 8 weeks before the most important election in US history is unforgivable. — Datsun Hoffman™ (@DatsunHoff66) August 19, 2024

“Hey Maureen Dowd, a President peacefully handing over power to his successor isn’t a coup,” another delusional user wrote.

Hey Maureen Dowd, a President peacefully handing over power to his successor isn’t a coup. pic.twitter.com/AdAth709JG — Morten Øverbye  (@morten) August 18, 2024

“The New York Times has lost it’s way. #ripnyt,” another user wrote.

Coup is a shortened for “coup ‘d etat” which specifically is a violent overthrow of the government by the military. What happened in the Democratic Party was not a coup. What Trump tried on January 6 ’20 was a coup attempt. The New York Times has lost it’s way. #ripnyt https://t.co/vKyEAkrTiJ — Mark Simko (@thndrbck) August 18, 2024

Of course, the sight of liberals turning on each other always provides a source of amusement.

In this case, it reminds us that the Times’ snowflake readers cannot even handle the truth from a fellow liberal.

Above all, however, it raises questions about the Times’ ultimate objective.

For instance, last week establishment media outlets did not react favorably to Harris’s proposal for Communist-style federal price controls.

Thus, one wonders if powerful Democrats have had second thoughts about their latest gibberish-spewing presidential nominee. If they would not go as far as to replace her at this late hour, might they have enlisted their media minions to pressure the vice president into toning down her instinctive Marxist radicalism for appearances’ sake?

Nothing else seems sufficient to explain the Times’ rare lapse into honesty.

