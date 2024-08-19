Watch: Kamala Harris Can't Answer Question About Her Own Policy in Shocking Moment with Press - 'It Pays for Itself'

On those rare occasions when Vice President Kamala Harris deigns to speak to the press, she reaffirms the widespread public perception that she’s an empty suit who’s unfit to lead.

During a campaign stop Sunday in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, Harris babbled nonsensically when asked to explain her economic policies — and, perhaps more disconcertingly, how she plans to pay for them.

A reporter asked the vice president to “explain how you are going to pay for those [programs]. And can you give us a sense of what other policies you want to unveil moving forward?”

As she is wont to do, Harris responded by ignoring the question and spouting incomprehensible gibberish.

“Sure, well, I mean, you just look at it in terms of what we are talking about, for example, around children and the child tax credit and extending the EITC [Earned Income Tax Credit],” she said.

The de factor Democrat standard-bearer added: “That, it’s at $6,000 for the first year of a child’s life. The return on that investment in terms of what that will do and what it will pay for will be tremendous. We’ve seen it when we did it for the first year of our administration. We reduced child poverty by over 50 percent, so that’s a lot of the work.”

This is patently false. The child poverty rate more than doubled from a historic low of 5.2 percent in 2021 to 12.4 percent in 2022, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. a nonpartisan research group.

Kamala Harris says “it’s a mistake” to ask how she plans to pay for the few economic proposals she has outlined in her campaign. (This is why she has been avoiding the press for so long) pic.twitter.com/r3OTdRHaax — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

Harris blathered on: “And then, what we’re doing in terms of the tax credit — we know that there’s a great return on that investment. When we increase home ownership in America, what that means in terms of increasing the tax base — not to mention the property tax base, what that does to fund schools — again, return on investment.”

Huh?

The Democratic presidential nominee then inadvertently admitted that she has no plan for how to pay for her “communist” programs.

“I think it’s a mistake for any person who talks about public policy to not critically evaluate how you measure the return on investment,” she bloviated.

“When you are strengthening neighborhoods, strengthening communities — and in particular, the economy of those communities and investing in a broad-based economy — everybody benefits. And it pays for itself.”

Harris was mocked on social media for her incoherent gobbledygook masquerading as policy positions.

HOW DOES SHE PLAN ON PAYING FOR THESE POLICIES! It’s a simple question with a simple answer. She has no plan. Just printing more money and worsening inflation with her campaign bribes. — 🇺🇸 Janine Clark (@DixieChick0211) August 18, 2024

“She can’t answer simple questions,” one X user wrote.

She can’t answer simple questions. It is falling apart. If they replaced her at the DNC, the same people you see praising her, would start praising the new chosen one. These aren’t real people. — InfantryCop (@Infantry828) August 18, 2024

“It pays for itself” Democrats and Marxists BELIEVE THIS. They don’t care or acknowledge the $35T debt hanging over us. — LibertyOrDeath (@RussLffl) August 18, 2024

Every time Kamala Harris opens her mouth, she confirms speculation that she’s a harebrained diversity hire who’s being puppeteered by unelected bureaucrats on the radical left.

Her inability to defend the few policy positions she has hastily thrown together since being installed as her party’s nominee spotlights why countless Americans dismiss her as little more than a far-left “ding-dong.”

