CBS Interviewer Can't Believe Pelosi's Plan for Honoring Biden: 'Are You Really Saying That He Belongs Up There?'

When a member of the establishment media scoffs at a high-ranking Democrat, you know the Democrat has said something genuinely and truly absurd.

Likewise, when powerful morons showcase their imbecility while mimicking history’s worst tyrants, humor offers the best antidote.

In an interview with Lesley Stahl of CBS’ “60 Minutes,” former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said perhaps the dumbest thing any politician has ever said when she suggested that President Joe Biden belongs on Mount Rushmore, prompting Stahl to ask in disbelief if Pelosi was actually serious.

Pelosi meant it — or at least she meant for the CBS audience to believe that she meant it. After all, several weeks ago the former speaker led the coup that ousted Biden as the Democrats’ 2024 presidential nominee.

Thus, her remarks to Stahl probably amounted to expert gaslighting from a career politician.

“Such a consequential president of the United States,” Pelosi said in a video posted to YouTube on Sunday.

Then came the crowning absurdity.

“A Mount Rushmore kind of president of United States — ” Pelosi opined before Stahl interrupted.

“Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and … Joe Biden?” the journalist asked in a tone of disbelief.

“But you got Teddy Roosevelt up there. And he’s wonderful. I don’t say take him down. But you can add Biden,” Pelosi replied.

Readers who cannot believe that even Pelosi said something that asinine may view it for themselves in the video below. The relevant exchange began around the 4:00 mark.

Biden, of course, should be remembered as the most incompetent, humiliating and tyrannical president in U.S. history. And that explains why his fellow morons and tyrants want to immortalize him. After all, Soviet Communists preserved the actual corpse of founding despot Vladimir Lenin.

One could dwell at length on the grotesque failures and authoritarianism that should render Biden despicable to posterity.

Thankfully, however, the Internet has a sense of humor.

On the social media platform X, for instance, hilarious images of Biden superimposed on Mount Rushmore began to appear after Pelosi made her absurd remark.

For instance, one such image showed George Washington’s dignified countenance replaced by Biden’s vacant stare.

Nancy suggested adding Biden to Mount Rushmore? Do it, @SpeakerPelosi. Do it. (image from our Locals community!) pic.twitter.com/FFeLNapO5y — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 4, 2024

What did poor Washington do to deserve this indignity? Another image showed Biden sniffing the first president’s hair.

But Joe Biden belongs on Mount Rushmore 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/bG3AfqhRDC — 🇺🇸Mike🇺🇸 (@FreedomFan88) August 5, 2024

Finally, and perhaps funniest of all, another image showed the four currently immortalized presidents in order from left to right — Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln — followed by the back of Biden’s head as the confused 46th president looked in the wrong direction.

🇺🇸Nancy Pelosi said that Biden is so great that he deserves to be immortalized on Mount Rushmore, next to Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/DMrNDNPXWJ — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) August 5, 2024

In sum, both Biden and Pelosi deserve the delicious mockery.

After all, not even an establishment shill like Stahl could take the former speaker seriously.

