The left is up in arms once again after the announcement that a local business in New York City will not face punishment for allowing an unvaccinated customer to dine indoors.

On Monday, The New York Times published an article accusing Elio’s restaurant in New York of allowing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to dine indoors on Saturday night, even though she is unvaccinated.

This decision contradicted a current mandate in New York City requiring any indoor businesses to check the vaccination status of each of its customers.

To compound the situation, the Times reported Palin tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, providing more fuel for leftists to attack the restaurant.

Elio’s manager, Luca Guaitolini, indicated to the Times that the Italian restaurant was not trying to make a statement against the mandate, but instead just “made a mistake.”

“She probably just walked in and strolled over [to the table],” Guaitolini said. “We are trying to get to the bottom of this.”

Nonetheless, radical leftists demanded the restaurant face consequences for failing to enforce the city’s overreaching mandate.

“The NYC restaurant where Sarah Palin dined has now notified customers they’ve been exposed to Covid and that staff would get tested too,” one Twitter user wrote. “Shouldn’t a fine be issued to the restaurant for violating Covid protocols?”

The user tagged NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and MSNBC reporters Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid in an apparent attempt to bring punishment on the restaurant.

The NYC restaurant where Sarah Palin dined has now notified customers they’ve been exposed to Covid and that staff would get tested too. Shouldn’t a fine be issued to the restaurant for violating Covid protocols @NYCMayor @AlvinBraggNYC @MaddowBlog @JoyAnnReid @TheLastWord — ⚖️Barbara⚖️ Never Forget 1/6 🇺🇸 Expand The Court (@angry_gammy) January 26, 2022

Another user commented to suggest the restaurant was lying and should be held responsible for exposing people to “a potentially lethal virus.”

“Just a mistake” doesn’t cut it for me. Their negligence exposed the customers and staff who were present when COVID carrier Palin graced the establishment with her presence to a potentially lethal virus. — PAULUS V (@PAULUSV3) January 26, 2022

In a subsequent article, The New York Times reported Elio’s would not face punishment from the city for failing to enforce the vaccine requirement. An anonymous city spokesperson told The Times many agencies would not enforce penalties against businesses unless the violation was witnessed by a city inspector.

Priya Krishna wrote the story, and the tone in one of her tweets suggested she felt the restaurant should be fined for its behavior.

“Sarah Palin tested positive for Covid after dining indoors,” Krishna wrote. “The city won’t investigate the restaurant for admitting an unvaccinated diner, which is against city rules and can carry fines of up to $5,000.”

Sarah Palin tested positive for Covid after dining indoors. The city won’t investigate the restaurant for admitting an unvaccinated diner, which is against city rules and can carry fines of up to $5,000. https://t.co/nFarOTlDKL — Priya Krishna (@priyakrishna) January 25, 2022

While The New York Times never took an official position, it is rather clear that Krishna was in favor of punishment for the restaurant and was frustrated to learn the city would not investigate it.

Other Twitter users were less vague and laid their frustrations bare after the Times reported the restaurant would not face consequences. Many commenters said the restaurant should have been fined or even had its liquor license revoked.

Fine the restaurant. They objectively broke the law. — Artist formerly known as KAaron Rodgers MD (@KaaronMd) January 25, 2022

Hey @NYCMayor why are you giving “Elios” a free pass on admitting Sarah Palin who is unvaccinated? The restaurant needs to be heavily fined and perhaps its liquor license suspended for a month. Do something rather than nothing — May C (@MayC26021160) January 26, 2022

The response from the left shows how little sympathy they have for American businesses who have struggled through the pandemic. Leftists believe small businesses should have their decisions made for them by the government, and anyone that does not should be heavily punished.

As for The New York Times, the publication has its own motives to despise Palin. According to CNN, the Times is currently embroiled in legal battle with Palin after she sued the publication for defamation pertaining to a 2017 opinion article about her political action committee.

The trial was supposed to begin Monday, but it was delayed until Feb. 3 after Palin tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite subtle nudges from the Times and blatant demands from many leftists, the New York City government made the surprising decision not to punish Elio’s. It was a rare bright spot for a small businesses during a time when many of those businesses have been ravaged across the country.

