President Joe Biden denied meeting with the business partners of his son, Hunter Biden, on several occasions over the past few years.

But photos of Hunter Biden and his father meeting with those business partners entered the public eye for the very first time this week, providing another black mark on the Biden legacy as he finally concludes his lengthy career in government.

America First Legal released new photographs on Monday showing our commander-in-chief, then the vice president under the administration of former President Barack Obama, alongside son Hunter Biden, brushing shoulders with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as Jonathan Li and Ming Xue, Hunter’s Chinese associates from BHR Partners.

Those pictures, taken in Beijing during an official 2013 trip across Asia, “corroborate the House Oversight Committee’s investigative findings that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet with Jonathan Li and other BHR executives,” according to America First Legal.

The findings from the House Oversight Committee indeed concluded that Li sought and received “access to Vice President Biden’s political power, including, for example, preferential access to then-U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus.”

The release of the bombshell photographs, by the way, came after an extended legal tug-of-war with the National Archives and Records Administration, plus attorneys for both Obama and the elder Biden.

Conveniently those lawyers “invoked an extension of 30 working days,” ensuring the pictures only came out after the election.

Biden has flatly denied ever meeting with Hunter’s business partners.

But these new photographs add to an avalanche of evidence to support claims about the apparent influence peddling scheme.

The outgoing commander-in-chief has said “I did not interact with their partners,” called claims to the contrary “just a bunch of lies,” and insisted he has “never spoken” to his son “about his overseas dealings,” as detailed by the New York Post.

For a few years now, everyone paying attention has pretty much known that those claims were malarkey, to borrow a favorite term from Biden himself.

These pictures merely put the nail in the coffin of a presidential legacy which reeks primarily of not-quite-dead skeletons shoved haphazardly into the closet.

In the coming months, years, and decades, Americans will be able to point toward photographic evidence that Biden brazenly lied to the people.

Well after the media propaganda machine that has ignored or obscured these foreign business dealings fizzles away, these pictures will help to ensure that Biden will forever be remembered as a president who prioritized his own self-interest over the interests of his nation and his people, across several years in the highest levels of American politics.

One’s name is worth more than gold.

But the name of Biden has already been sold to the highest bidder.

Nothing can change that now.

