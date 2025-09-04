Legal Hurdles Texas Will Face in Introducing Ten Commandments and Prayer Back in Schools

Texas is likely to face legal challenges following the passage of new laws that mandate the posting of the Ten Commandments in classrooms and allow for school districts to establish a time for prayer and Bible reading.

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton posted on social media, “I’m encouraging Texas schools to begin the legal process of putting prayer back in the classroom and recommending the Lord’s Prayer for students. In Texas classrooms, we want the Word of God opened, the Ten Commandments displayed, and prayers lifted up.”

BREAKING: I’m encouraging Texas schools to begin the legal process of putting prayer back in the classroom and recommending the Lord’s Prayer for students. In Texas classrooms, we want the Word of God opened, the Ten Commandments displayed, and prayers lifted up. pic.twitter.com/nlF3JTurDI — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 2, 2025

