Lewandowski: Trump in Big Trouble If Dems Take Control of Congress

President Donald Trump potentially faces a major problem if Democrats become the majority party in Congress, that according to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski who revealed the possibility to radio host John Catsimatidis Sunday.

“If you look at the numbers, I think we’ve got 32 or 33 Republican members of Congress who have already announced they are not seeking re-election,” Lewandowski said Sunday on AM station 970. “The problem with that is the Democrats only have to take back 24 seats in the House in order to take over. And if that happens, we’ve got a real problem.”

Lewandowski continued his warning by revealing major hurdles that have plagued past campaigns.

“Historically speaking, the president in power in his first mid-term election historically loses 40 seats,” he stated, noting that of the past three men to occupy the Oval Office, only one has gained seats — former President George W. Bush.

He added that the no-holds-barred approach of Democrats is another cause for concern for the president.

TRENDING: Eric Clapton Spent A Year As An Island Recluse Grieving Infant Son Who Fell 53 Stories To His Death

“The real concern right now is that Democrats are exceptionally motivated to run a campaign against this president,” Trump’s former campaign manager added. “And if that’s the case, they may have some good opportunities in front of them in the 2018 cycle.”

Lewandowski referenced this “motivation” when noting some of the tactics being employed by Democrats in an attempt to oust the president from office.

“Their goal is to first and foremost stop the president’s agenda,” Lewandowski said. “And, I think, their secondary goal is to file articles of impeachment against this president, which are completely unfounded.”

One tactic the left has used to remove Trump from office is by attempting to invoke the 25th Amendment by claiming that the president is mentally unfit to hold office.

However, as noted by famed Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, the 25th Amendment doesn’t apply in this instance because Trump’s behavior hasn’t “changed” while in office.

“Everybody knew who Donald Trump was when they elected him,” Dershowitz said before reiterating that he didn’t vote for Trump. “I voted against him, people voted for him.

“But he hasn’t changed in office and this idea of diagnosing him instead of opposing him politically poses an enormous danger to our democracy,” he added.

RELATED: Canada Thought Welcoming Illegal Immigrants Fleeing Trump Would Be Easy

Speculation of Trump’s mental fitness came into question after the release of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” a supposed insider account of the Trump administration drafted by controversial columnist Michael Wolff.

In it, Wolff claimed that multiple White House staffers believe that Trump is mentally unfit to be president.

However, contrary to Wolff’s claims, the president seems to be in great health, as it was revealed Friday that his much-anticipated medical exam “went exceptionally well,” according to White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson.

While more details of Trump’s exam will be released Tuesday, Jackson made clear that the president is in “excellent health.”

“The President is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday,” Jackson said.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.