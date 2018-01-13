Doctor: President Donald Trump’s Medical Exam ‘Went Exceptionally Well’

President Donald Trump had his first medical exam as commander in chief Friday.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, was in charge of the exam and said that it “went exceptionally well,” but did not divulge any other details, CNBC reported.

“The President’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well,” Jackson said. “The President is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.”

The 71-year-old is the oldest person to have ever taken office as president, surpassing Ronald Reagan who was 69 when he was elected, and he expected the exam to go well, according to CNBC.

“I’ll be very surprised if it doesn’t,” Trump said. “It better go well. Otherwise the stock market will not be happy.”

Despite recent questions about the president’s mental faculties, the medical exam did not include a psychiatric exam.

“Fire and Fury,” journalist Michael Wolff’s latest book, sparked widespread response over its allegations that the administration’s inner circle is in near-unanimous agreement that Trump is not mentally up to the task as president.

In a segment last week on “Fox and Friends,” Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera said the ongoing attempt by pundits to cast Trump as incompetent “infuriates” him.

“I have known this man for 40 years,” he said. “And I heard a commentator on MSNBC yesterday say as a scientific fact that there is no doubt but that the president, emotionally and intellectually, has deteriorated from his days as ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’”

Rivera said he has been in consistent communication with Trump throughout that period, describing such analyses as “slander” against Trump.

According to Rivera’s assessment, Trump is “as lucid and as intelligent and as intellectually in charge of himself as he has ever been.”

He called Trump “extremely aware of everything that’s going on,” noting that if the president has any problem it is that he is “aware acutely of too many things.”

Trump defended his own mental health on Twitter last week.

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Dr. Harold Bornstein, Trump’s personal physician, wrote a letter in 2015 about the then-presidential candidate’s health saying, “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

“Mr. Trump is in excellent health,” the doctor wrote again in a 2016 letter reassuring the public that Trump’s cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar “are all within the normal range.”

In Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and ex-campaign aide David Bossie’s book “Let Trump Be Trump” they said, “There were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke,” according to CNBC.

Jackson plans to take questions from reporters at the White House about the president’s medical exam this coming Tuesday.

