They’re so close to getting it — and yet still so far.

Transgender activism appears to be going through a facelift in the aftermath of President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding Election Day victory — and the massive repudiation of far-leftism that Trump’s win entailed.

According to the New York Post, transgender activists are “reconsidering their abrasive approach as public support slips.”

Citing a New York Times piece (itself titled “Transgender Activists Question the Movement’s Confrontational Approach”), it seems that some members of the LGBT community are none too pleased with the more hysterical fringes of the “trans” movement.

Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of Advocates for Transgender Equality, told the Times that shaming people into embracing transgenderism appeared to be backfiring.

“We have to make it OK for someone to change their minds,” Heng-Lehtinen told the Times. “We cannot vilify them for not being on our side.

“No one wants to join that team.”

The director added: “No one wants to feel stupid or condescended to.”

It’s at this point that I simply must interject. Heng-Lehtinen has the unmitigated gall to claim that “no one wants to feel stupid,” and yet the Times has to refer to Heng-Lehtinen as “they”? Pronoun nonsense is literally a huge part of the problem.

Mara Keisling, another transgender activist, similarly made a bizarre plea.

“We looked unreasonable,” Keasling told the Times. “We should be talking about the 7-year-old who just wants to play soccer with her friends.”

There’s just no other way to put this: It’s impossible to take just one “part” of transgenderism, make it friendlier, and then sell it to the masses. And that’s because transgenderism is rotten to the core, full tilt.

Any ideology that disrespects biblical truth (which is all we truly have at the end of the day) by suggesting God is mistake-prone is not an ideology worth entertaining in any way, shape, or form.

But even if you’re an atheist, allow this writer to appeal to your rigorous scientific method: In what world is it okay to chop off a perfectly healthy girl’s breasts because she’s going through a tomboy phase?

That’s really the long and short of it.

Transgenderism — ironically enough — can dress itself up however it wants. It can be nicer and more coddling, like Heng-Lehtinen and Keasling want. Heck, transgenderism could cut $1,200 checks for every American, cure the common cold, and figure out how to keep your pillow cool through the night.

And it still wouldn’t sway public opinion.

That’s because, no matter how “nice” or “demure” transgenderism presents itself, the entire movement is still predicated on the idea that boys can become girls, and vice versa, with little more than bodily mutilation and an endless cocktail of monthly prescription hormonal drugs.

That core conceit will never jive with most Americans — as the Gallup poll cited by both the Post and the Times attests to. Transgender issues, across the board, just didn’t hold much water with Americans.

No, we don’t care about your “Xe/Xim” hogwash when we have (actual) real-world problems to deal with, like putting food on our family’s table or keeping a roof over everyone’s head.

I suppose it’s nice that some of these activists are reconsidering their shaming, aggro tactics.

But until they realize it’s the trans issue itself — and not the approach to it — the left will truly never get it.

