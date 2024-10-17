Women's Soccer Team Calls Off Anti-Male Ad Campaign and Issues Apology ... To the LGBT Community

One day, our descendants may record that Western civilization reached its nadir in Boston, Massachusetts, in the year 2024.

As part of its team’s name-unveiling on Tuesday, the new BOS Nation FC franchise of the National Women’s Soccer League rolled out a crass and cringe-worthy advertising video called “Too Many Balls,” which, as one might expect given the title, bemoaned Boston’s male-dominated professional sports scene.

Then, met with backlash, BOS Nation FC apologized to anyone hurt by the suggestion that women cannot have male genitalia.

Yes, you read that correctly. Hell itself might qualify as a bottomless abyss, but surely the temporal peddlers of transgender ideology can sink no lower.

In fact, the entire spectacle makes one question the judgment, honesty or mental health of all involved.

First, someone thought it a good idea to build an advertising campaign around a euphemism for genitalia.

“Boston: a city of champions, a legacy filled with trophies, banners, rings and … balls,” a female voice said at the beginning of a video posted to the social media platform X.

That video, since deleted, featured one cringe moment after another.

“Old balls, new balls, steel balls, cold balls,” the female narrator continued.

“Even GOAT balls,” she added, referring to former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, who appeared briefly in the video.

Then came the crowning absurdity.

“Yeah, Boston loves its balls. But maybe there are too many balls in this town,” the narrator said.

In other words, Boston needs more women playing professional sports.

Upcoming NWSL team BOS Nation FC has deleted their much-criticized (https://t.co/NRIEieHTUq) “Too Many Balls” ad and apologized for it. Here’s the video of it: pic.twitter.com/oeEYAGeOja — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2024

Of course, with all the problems plaguing the world, men have bigger concerns than a childish, ill-conceived, anti-male ad campaign.

Thus — and here we have one of this story’s most telling facts — complaints came not from men who acknowledge themselves as men but from the professional grievance-mongers in the so-called “trans” community.

For instance, according to Boston.com, transgender and non-binary Seattle Reign midfielder Quinn, whom Boston.com scribes dutifully referred to as “they,” complained about the video’s “transphobia.”

Likewise, club supporter T.L. Pavlich carried a “No Home for Transphobia” sign to a launch event on Tuesday.

“I didn’t really love how they launched it, but honestly the video with all of the talk about balls and leaning into gender-essentialism and transphobia is really offensive, especially in the current climate, especially with what we have going on around trans athletes. Every single state is fighting or has legislation to hurt trans people. It’s really disappointing to see them leaning into 12-year-old high school jokes about balls,” Pavlich said.

On the final point about juvenile jokes, one may fully concur with Pavlich.

Otherwise, what can one say about those who insist, and appear to believe, that men can become women?

Worse yet, what can one possibly say about those who issue apologies for suggesting otherwise?

Here is the formal BOS Nation FC apology, posted to X and brimming with the usual nonsense about inclusion:

From us to you. pic.twitter.com/ASHFHltb5n — NWSL Boston (@NWSLBoston) October 16, 2024

In short, the demons who concocted this inversion of truth must have had a hearty laugh on Wednesday.

“Not only do we have the humans convinced that men can become women,” those demons might have said while chuckling, “but we have them so afraid of telling the truth that they now apologize for phony transgressions while ignoring real ones!”

Fortunately, we have faith that the lies hounding us in this, our temporal home, will not follow us into eternity.

Meanwhile, a civilization that cannot endure basic truth will eventually vanish, unmourned.

