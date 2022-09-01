What LGBT Crowd Has Been Trying to Do for Years God Does Effortlessly with a Single Cloud

A city in southern China was the scene of a once-in-a-lifetime view as a vibrant, rainbow-colored pileus cloud formed in the sky above stunned observers.

Video of the phenomenon in the skies over Haikou quickly went viral and spread like wildfire on social media.

A Rainbow-colored scarf cloud was recently seen in China. pic.twitter.com/mKZCI2pBoB — Fifth Deck (@fifth_deck) September 1, 2022

This magnificent occurrence reminds us all of the awe-inspiring splendor of God’s creation. With color so clear and electric, one cannot help but be amazed.

According to The Weather Network, pileus clouds — also known as scarf clouds — are formed when “the rapidly rising air in the updraft of a towering cumulus pushes against the cooler air above it, condensing the moisture right along the top of the updraft.”

The rising air causes the cloud to roll out like a giant mushroom cap. And when sunlight cascades over it at just the right angle, the crystalized water vapor forms an intense rainbow that takes the form of a scarf or belt around the base of the cap.

A similar effect was seen in Virginia last month.

🧵

Another pileus rainbow scarf cloud was spotted in Loudoun County, Virginia earlier in August. I lived in this area for most of my college days. Kind of wish I was there to see it. The photo was taken by Michael Siuta pic.twitter.com/ZuhxvkLUgA — Kami Huyse | Social Media Strategist 🎯 (@kamichat) August 30, 2022

These amazing spectacles of nature don’t last very long, according to NDTV. So those on hand to see them are fortunate individuals, indeed.

In the U.S. and Western nations, the rainbow has been co-opted as a symbol of the radical LGBT agenda, and some on social media linked the Haikou rainbow scarf cloud to that movement.

But it was a Christian symbol before the LGBT movement absconded with it. The rainbow was meant as a sign of God’s mercy towards mankind.

In Genesis 9, God tells Noah that the rainbow that appeared at the end of his journey in the ark is “the sign of the covenant that I have established between me and all flesh that is on the earth.”

God put the rainbow in the sky so that every time we see it, we will remember that covenant, and the bond between God and man will be reaffirmed.

Unfortunately, the rainbow has been twisted by LGBT supporters, and it has gone from a symbol of God’s promise and the beauty of his creation to the banner for a perverse spectrum of sin.

Still, this amazing sight reminds us all of the majesty of God’s handiwork. It is also fitting that this wonder was seen over godless China, a country in sore need of a reminder of the Almighty.

