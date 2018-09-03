Liberal Internet Bullying Can’t Be Allowed to Silence Conservative Voices

I despise liberal internet bullies. Honestly, I’d say they are my least favorite kind of people. In my opinion, a progressive internet bully is simply a baseless coward.

And like most cowards, these virtual tormentors teem among fellow degenerates to inflict harm upon a weakened, isolated target: Naturally, the oppressors cannot operate independently of large groups.

And while modern internet bullying takes many shapes, it’s ironically become par behavior on mediums which once touted diverse discourse.

However, those sites, namely Twitter and Facebook, obviously now condone, and sometimes even encourage, steep political oppression aimed from leftists to help silence conservative voices.

Sadly, these are the times in which we live.

The sickening part in all this, however, is that lives are destroyed by those online hate mobs.

Anecdotally, from my years as a remote sports editor, I’ve seen this disturbing trend unfold in real time.

In late 2017, after leaving SB Nation for personal reasons, I was mobbed and cloned on Twitter by former associates when I broke silence regarding my political views.

My sin? I suggested straight, conservative, white sports writers are treated unfairly in a climate ruled by leftist hate for President Trump.

That truthful observation spawned days of Twitter blowback, mainly from LGBTQ bloggers, who decried my “insensitivity.”

In response, I smirked at their frenzied, illogical interpretations of my tweet. Although, I smirked even harder at their subsequent quips which dubbed me — a moderate conservative — a “racist.”

For this reason, among others, I’ve sworn off major social media.

And while I vaguely miss the frequent ESPN and SB Nation Radio spots which my editorial position — and social media presence— entailed, I can’t say I miss the corporate red tape or stress placed upon my family from my former work.

Yet, more importantly, quitting social media, with all its petty snark and dark undertones, has restored my daily optimism.

Although, my negative experience pales when compared to other conservatives who have faced far worse from online PC thugs.

That stated, I wish I could say basic human decency will prevail and online order will soon become the norm.

Unfortunately, after reading first-hand accounts of the oppressed, then seeing how unconcerned Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerburg are about the issue, I cannot.

All I can say, though, is that conservatives, especially now, must band together. Again, most bullies cower before a united front. We must be that front.

Josh Broom is a former assistant editor with SB Nation.

