Liberal Media Hype 'Surge' in Grammy Award Ratings, But Here's the Ugly Truth

Much of the establishment media spent Monday celebrating a “surge” in the ratings for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast, when in fact the morally bankrupt sideshow was a colossal failure.

Historically speaking, the woke exercise in celebrating Satan and passing out awards to noise polluters was among the least-watched shows in the Recording Academy’s more-than-six-decade run.

The only thing Sunday’s ceremony accomplished was toppling the even more pathetic ratings of the past two years.

If you read entertainment media, you might have been led to believe Sam Smith, Lizzo and Madonna were quite the draw. That was not the case.

The Hollywood Reporter, for example, said the “Grammys, back in their usual winter home after running in April and March the past two years, delivered 12.55 million viewers, according to final same-day Nielsen ratings. That’s a 31 percent improvement on the 9.59 million people who watched the 2022 awards.”

Sure, 12.55 million sounds grand when it is compared with 9.59 million. Sunday’s show also bested the 8.8 million viewers in 2021.

But those numbers are deceiving.

If you want to know the reality of Sunday’s draw of 12.55 million people, look back to Jan. 26, 2020, when the 63rd annual Grammys attracted 18 million viewers, according to Axios.

Those are pre-pandemic numbers, and the show was held before the summer of 2020, when wokeness completely swallowed up the entertainment industry.

Do you plan to watch the Grammys next year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (17 Votes)

Even that 18 million figure was a disappointment compared with the ratings for previous years. For context, nearly 40 million people tuned in to the show in 2013 — just 10 years ago.

Sunday’s show was among the three least-watched Grammy Awards shows since the inaugural show in May 1959. It only accomplished the feat of not being the least-watched – just the third least-watched.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid was among those in the media who cited the show’s success as a sign conservatives had lost the culture war.

Joy Reid: The Grammys were “a celebration of the very thing the American Right has turned into its latest anti-wokeness boogeyman: Diversity, equity, & inclusion … So yeah. The culture wars are over, and the Left won. Like total defeat.”pic.twitter.com/SShZZvGFeu — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 7, 2023

For even more context on how big Sunday’s ceremony flopped, a Saturday morning college football game in September between Alabama and Texas drew 15.1 million viewers.

The game kicked off at 11 a.m. CT and featured a backup quarterback for the Longhorns.

This year’s Grammy Awards barely edged out an average episode of “Yellowstone.”

In a country populated by more than 330 million people, CBS attracted fewer than 13 million of them. Americans have by and large moved on from these shows.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.