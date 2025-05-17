Share
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a House hearing in Washington, D.C. on May 14, 2025.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a House hearing in Washington, D.C. on May 14, 2025. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Liberal RFK Jr. Channels Reagan at HHS Hearing: 'More Money Isn't the Solution'

 By Michael Austin  May 17, 2025 at 10:20am
Most government officials do not actively call for less funding for their own agencies, but that is exactly what this senior Democrat recently did.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lauded a new plan from the Trump administration to remove more than $30 billion from his agency’s budget during a Wednesday panel for the House Appropriations Committee.

Rather than fighting to gauge the taxpayer for even more cash, Kennedy presented the case for actively removing funds from the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We intend to do more, a lot more with less,” Kennedy said, according to a report from Politico.

That’s music to taxpaying ears.

“We committed to delivering more efficient, responsive and effective services to the over 100 million Americans who rely on Medicare, Medicaid and other programs,” he continued.

Kennedy shared footage from the hearing on X, captioning his remarks “more money isn’t the solution.”

That phrase could have come from the mouth of a small government crusader like President Ronald Reagan, even though he and Kennedy would certainly sit on opposite sides of the aisle.

Are you a fan of RFK Jr.?

Kennedy outlined various ways in which public health has declined in recent years even as the precise federal agency meant to handle public health has only become more enormous.

“The budget for my agency increased by 38 percent over the Biden administration, and Americans got sicker, and more Americans overdosed, and more Americans died from cancer,” Kennedy warned.

But those worrisome metrics were just the start.

Americans are also facing colorectal cancer and chronic disease at record levels.

“All of that money that was supposed to cure those diseases or revert them, none of it worked,” Kennedy told the House Appropriations Committee.

Kennedy repeated that the agency is now “doing more with less,” noting that installing new leadership was much of the battle.

“I’m realigning all of these perverse incentives that have driven up costs and driven down health,” Kennedy continued.

Kennedy may be a Democrat.

But government bloat negatively impacts the entire country.

Whether you are a progressive or conservative, you definitely need some form of healthcare, and you hopefully pay your taxes.

That means affordable healthcare with minimal governmental interference is ideal for everyone, no matter which side of the aisle they happen to prefer.

The previous administration, and many others before that one (both Democratic and Republican), oversaw less affordable healthcare and more government interference.

Kennedy, like the vast majority of Americans, simply wants a healthy country at the lowest possible cost.

That is a winning proposition for everyone.

