Liberals Freak Over Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘Insensitive’ Tweet on Florida School Victims

Following widespread outrage, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza apologized Wednesday for what he admitted was an “insensitive” tweet that mocked survivors of last week’s Florida school shooting.

In his original tweet, posted Tuesday, D’Souza commented on a photo of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High watching as the Florida state senate rejected a bill that would have banned assault weapons.

“Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs,” the commentator wrote.

Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs https://t.co/Vg3mXYvb4c — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 20, 2018

But D’Souza’s post received widespread criticism from many people who indicated it was not appropriate to criticize survivors of the shooting.

WARNING: The following tweets contain profane language that some readers may find offensive.

These kids just watched their classmates get gunned down and Dinesh is cracking jokes about how they’re entitled? Conservatives need to denounce this crap. Sick people. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 20, 2018

I support 2A and gun rights. This jailbird little creep is beneath contempt. No words. None. https://t.co/zpCgpbrw0O — John Schindler (@20committee) February 20, 2018

Actually, the worst news since they saw their classmates murdered by high power assault style weapons. — Ben Schaeffer (@AskelBen) February 20, 2018

dinesh d’souza has no humanity. How evil do you have to be to tweet this about kids who got shot at in school less than a week ago. pic.twitter.com/MkwkJNYs1i — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) February 20, 2018

As noted by Newsweek, Sarah Chadwick — a student who survived last week’s shooting — also took issue with D’Souza’s tweet.

Actually for me the worst news I got was that 17 people died in my school. One of my best friends was shot twice. And many more were injured. But sure keep making us look like we don’t know anything when in reality what we’re doing is much much much bigger than you can imagine. https://t.co/CUn4BfffSX — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@sarahchad_) February 21, 2018

Late Wednesday night, D’Souza seemed to make an attempt to defend what he wrote.

“Genuine grief I can empathize with. But grief organized for the cameras—politically orchestrated grief—strikes me as phony & inauthentic,” he posted, before adding in a later tweet, “While the media exploits the Parkland shooting, my heart goes out to the parents & family members who are grieving the loss of loved ones.”

While the media exploits the Parkland shooting, my heart goes out to the parents & family members who are grieving the loss of loved ones — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 21, 2018

On Thursday morning, the commentator finally did apologize for his “insensitive” post, writing that he was “truly sorry.”

While it aimed at media manipulation, my tweet was insensitive to students who lost friends in a terrible tragedy. I’m truly sorry — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 21, 2018

“While it aimed at media manipulation, my tweet was insensitive to students who lost friends in a terrible tragedy. I’m truly sorry,” he wrote.

