The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Offbeat Videos
Print

Liberals Freak Over Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘Insensitive’ Tweet on Florida School Victims

By Joe Setyon
February 21, 2018 at 11:32am

Print

Following widespread outrage, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza apologized Wednesday for what he admitted was an “insensitive” tweet that mocked survivors of last week’s Florida school shooting.

In his original tweet, posted Tuesday, D’Souza commented on a photo of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High watching as the Florida state senate rejected a bill that would have banned assault weapons.

“Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs,” the commentator wrote.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

But D’Souza’s post received widespread criticism from many people who indicated it was not appropriate to criticize survivors of the shooting.

WARNING: The following tweets contain profane language that some readers may find offensive.

Do you think D’Souza’s tweet was inappropriate?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: Five People Are Fighting over Charles Manson’s Corpse… No, Really

As noted by Newsweek, Sarah Chadwick — a student who survived last week’s shooting — also took issue with D’Souza’s tweet.

Late Wednesday night, D’Souza seemed to make an attempt to defend what he wrote.

“Genuine grief I can empathize with. But grief organized for the cameras—politically orchestrated grief—strikes me as phony & inauthentic,” he posted, before adding in a later tweet, “While the media exploits the Parkland shooting, my heart goes out to the parents & family members who are grieving the loss of loved ones.”

On Thursday morning, the commentator finally did apologize for his “insensitive” post, writing that he was “truly sorry.”

“While it aimed at media manipulation, my tweet was insensitive to students who lost friends in a terrible tragedy. I’m truly sorry,” he wrote.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: death, Dinesh D'Souza, Florida, gun control, high school, mass shooting

By: Joe Setyon on February 21, 2018 at 11:32am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

florida shooting

Israel Has Only Had 2 School Attacks in 44 Years, Here’s How They Make Sure Their Kids Are Safe

Randy DeSoto

Joy Behar

ABC Pays the Price After Joy Behar Attacks Christianity on ‘The View’

Joe Setyon

San Francisco slums

San Francisco’s ‘Diseased Streets’ Are Being Compared to Some of Worst Slums in the World

Erin Coates

James Mattis (1)

Mattis Moves to Clean Out Military, Remove Soldiers Who Just Can’t Cut It

Joe Setyon

Sheriff Offers Free Gun Class for Teachers… Slots Fill in 20 Minutes

Joe Setyon

Jim Carrey Posts Grotesque Picture of Trump With Florida Shooting Victims

Erin Coates

robert_mueller,_hillary_clinton

With Indictments of Russians, the Groundwork Is in Place to Criminally Charge Hillary

Jonathan Pincus

Olympic Skater Who Attacked Pence Just Got Hired By NBC

Recently Posted