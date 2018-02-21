Liberals Freak Over Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘Insensitive’ Tweet on Florida School Victims

Following widespread outrage, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza apologized Wednesday for what he admitted was an “insensitive” tweet that mocked survivors of last week’s Florida school shooting.
In his original tweet, posted Tuesday, D’Souza commented on a photo of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High watching as the Florida state senate rejected a bill that would have banned assault weapons.
“Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs,” the commentator wrote.
But D’Souza’s post received widespread criticism from many people who indicated it was not appropriate to criticize survivors of the shooting.
WARNING: The following tweets contain profane language that some readers may find offensive.
As noted by Newsweek, Sarah Chadwick — a student who survived last week’s shooting — also took issue with D’Souza’s tweet.
Late Wednesday night, D’Souza seemed to make an attempt to defend what he wrote.
“Genuine grief I can empathize with. But grief organized for the cameras—politically orchestrated grief—strikes me as phony & inauthentic,” he posted, before adding in a later tweet, “While the media exploits the Parkland shooting, my heart goes out to the parents & family members who are grieving the loss of loved ones.”
On Thursday morning, the commentator finally did apologize for his “insensitive” post, writing that he was “truly sorry.”
“While it aimed at media manipulation, my tweet was insensitive to students who lost friends in a terrible tragedy. I’m truly sorry,” he wrote.
