SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Libertarian Party Invites Gary Johnson to Run for Senate

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, FileFILE - In this May 18, 2016 file photo, Libertarian presidential candidate and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson speaks with legislators at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Former Libertarian Party presidential candidate Johnson is considering jumping into the race for U.S. Senate in New Mexico as the current Libertarian candidate prepares to drops out, Johnson consultant Ron Nielson told The Associated Press on Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

By The Western Journal
August 4, 2018 at 7:44pm
Print

Former New Mexico governor and unsuccessful presidential candidate Gary Johnson received a formal invitation Saturday to run for the U.S. Senate under the Libertarian Party banner.

The central committee of New Mexico’s Libertarian Party offered Johnson the party’s nomination as a replacement to State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn, who abandoned his Senate bid earlier in the week.

Johnson has two weeks to decide whether to accept.

He said in a statement Saturday that he was giving serious consideration to the offer.

TRENDING: Top Trump Aides Look To Drastically Slash Refugees Entering United States

“A major factor is, simply, whether I can win,” he said.

“If I run, it will be with the intention to win, and give our state a strong, independent voice in Washington.”

ORLANDO, FL – SEPTEMBER 22: Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson speaks in the Fox News/Google GOP Debate at the Orange County Convention Center on September 22, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. The debate featured the nine Republican candidates two days before the Florida straw poll. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

 

Do you think Johnson would be a good choice for the senate?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Johnson would compete against incumbent Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich and Republican Mick Rich, a construction contractor and newcomer to politics.

In 2016, Johnson won 9 percent of the vote in New Mexico as the Libertarian presidential candidate, while Hillary Clinton carried the state.

Johnson was twice elected governor as a Republican in 1994 and 1998.

US Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson speaks to AFP during an interview in Washington, DC, on May 9, 2016.
Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson is running for president as a Libertarian, just as he did 2012 when he managed to get 1.2 million votes. Regardless of his chances of a win, Johnson is reaching out to undecided Republican voters who are looking for a third-party option and are unconvinced that Donald Trump is the answer. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

 

RELATED: Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill ‘Probably the Most Beatable Democrat’ in 2018, GOP Rival Says

He hued to a small-government philosophy and advocated for legalized marijuana when it still was taboo in mainstream politics.

Johnson represents the Libertarian Party’s best chance to date at winning its first Senate seat, state party Chairman Chris Luchini said.

Rich said Friday that his “commitment is stronger than ever” to his campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Vandana Rambaran

Seth RichCNN/Twitter

Judge Rules in Favor of Fox News in Seth Rich Murder Case

Jack Davis

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump prays during a meeting with inner city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

FBI Offers Huge Payout for Pennsylvania Man Threatening Trump

Jack Davis

First lady Melania Trump looks on before U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House Shakeup: Top Melania Aide Vacates White House Position

Randy DeSoto

FBI agents carrying boxes after raid Joe Skipper/Getty

Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Erin Coates

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Red Carpet Debut at Movie Premiere

Evie Fordham

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina speaks at a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar for molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Judge Who Told Nassar She Was ‘Signing His Death Warrant’ Hits Him with Even Worse News

Chris Agee

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steve Scalise Targeted with Yet Another Threat on His Life

Neetu Chandak

AMY OSBORNE/AFP/Getty Images

Antifa Threatens ‘Military Resistance’ Despite Local Police Warnings

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.