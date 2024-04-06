Actor Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in the “Yellowstone” spinoff limited series “1923,” was found dead on Friday in a remote wooded area in Kansas.

The 27-year-old had been missing since Easter Sunday. He was last seen on March 31 in a White Ford Explorer in Lawrence, Kansas.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, we have some tragic news to share. Cole Brings Plenty has been found deceased. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Thanks again for sharing. #TheAWAREFoundation pic.twitter.com/s7cn3hZR92 — The AWARE Foundation (@aware_the) April 5, 2024

According to Entertainment Tonight, Plenty’s body was found by deputies of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas Friday after the SUV was located.

Deputies searched the vehicle and reportedly found the actor’s remains nearby.

No cause of death was announced.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office stated:

“On April 5, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane in reference to an unoccupied vehicle.

Deputies checked the area and discovered a deceased male in a wooded area away from the vehicle. The deceased male has been identified as Cole Brings Plenty, 27.”

Police said the medical examiner’s office and chimer scene investigators quickly converged on the location where Plenty’s remains were located.

“This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, reach out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 913-782-0720,” the sheriff’s office said.

The late 27-year-old was the nephew of “Yellowstone” actor Mo Brings Plenty.

The concerned uncle had spent the week on his Instagram page asking the public to help bring his nephew home safely.

“Despite our persistent efforts, we have been unable to establish contact with Cole, and our immediate concern is his safety and well-being,” Mo Brings Plenty said. “Cole’s sudden disappearance without telling anyone his whereabouts is anomalous, causing a wave of concern spreading rapidly across the nation and parts of Canada.”

In a Thursday post, the actor asked people not to rush to judgment about why his nephew was missing.

According to ET, the younger actor had been accused of domestic violence.

