Elon Musk Trolls Facebook, Instagram and Others as X Stays Up Amid Massive Social Media Outage

Tuesday morning saw large outages for Meta-owned social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Threads that lasted roughly two hours.

The services going down on Super Tuesday — when voters in 16 states go to the polls — certainly wasn’t the best timing as numerous politicians made last-ditch efforts on social media to rally support behind their campaigns.

Meta experienced “major disruptions,” according to CNBC, with services such as Instagram Shops and WhatsApp Business API struggling to operate.

Google also had some issues, with its YouTube acknowledging that it was down for some users at the same time as Meta’s platforms.

But while Meta and other Big Tech companies were experiencing technical difficulties, at least one was happily thriving.

X CEO Elon Musk made sure to comment on the outage, taking to his own social media platform that was still operating fine.

“If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working,” the billionaire posted on Tuesday morning.

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

The official account for X also joked about it in a post, saying, “We know why you’re all here [right now].”

we know why you’re all here rn — X (@X) March 5, 2024

Hilariously, the spokesman for Meta, Andy Stone, had to go onto the rival platform to share that his company’s social media sites had experienced disruptions.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services,” he posted on X. “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/ybyyAZNAMn — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

Users on X quickly began to mock other sites for being down as hashtags like “#instagramdown” and “#facebookoutage” trended on the platform.

“Zuckerberg watching people go to x to see why facebook & ig is down,” one user said.

zuckerberg watching people go to x to see why facebook & ig is down pic.twitter.com/GGE3ETeYrj — Jaçkayę (@ayejackaye) March 5, 2024

“Facebook & IG users coming to twitter to see if Instagram and Facebook are down for everyone else,” another said, sharing a video of an escalator rampage.

Facebook & IG users coming to twitter to see if instagram and Facebook are down for everyone else pic.twitter.com/Hn6cgsFZoI — Uncle Chu (@datchughuy) March 5, 2024

While Meta was reeling over its services struggling, users on X were having a good time — as was the platform’s owner.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.