As the Democratic Party continues its mad dash to the far left, more and more common-sense liberals are abandoning the party for the Republicans.

2020 has been quite the year for the Democrats. Between the radical Black Lives Matter movement and extremely harsh economic restrictions in response to COVID-19, they’ve left little room in their party for moderates or anyone in favor of common-sense critical thinking.

For one C-SPAN caller, Monday night of the Republican National Convention was the final straw in his decision to switch parties.

Calling from Lorain, Ohio, a “Democrat city,” the caller, a man named Rick, explained why he was making the move.

“I just want to say after watching the convention tonight on C-SPAN here I am definitely changing my vote to Republican and I’ll tell you what — they just put the Democrat Party to shame,” Rick said.

TRENDING: BLM Activist Fantasizes About Babies Strangling to Death While Crowd Cheers Her On

“I’m going to follow the Republican Party now.”

Lifelong Democrat tells C-SPAN: “after watching the convention tonight…I am definitely changing my vote to Republican”https://t.co/WTOdhP4i60 pic.twitter.com/kcev9kKryy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2020

When pressed about what had pushed him to make this decision, Rick didn’t hold anything back.

Has the Democratic Party abandoned Christian values? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It was the heartfelt way they came across to the American people, and I was really touched by the number of times they used the word ‘God,'” he said.

“They put God into everything, and the people on the Democratic side on their convention acted like they were pushing God right out of it, and that’s had a lot to do with changing my mind.”

Rick wasn’t the only religious person to blast the DNC for “pushing God right out of it.”

On Thursday, the Rev. Franklin Graham called out Democrats for the “absence of God” at their convention.

“In watching some of the Democratic National Convention on television this week, it has been interesting to see the absence of God,” Graham wrote on Facebook.

RELATED: Lincoln Project Comes Up with Obama 'Monkey' Comment, Then Blames Trump, Supporters

“I don’t believe America’s finest hours will be in front of us if we take God out of government and public life. It is God who set the standards we are to live by.”

Multiple reports indicate that the Democrats have removed mentions of God from their proceedings despite the vital role that Christianity played in America’s history and founding.

The Washington Times reported that at least two DNC caucus meetings began with Democrats reciting an alternate version of the Pledge of Allegiance with no mention of God.

In addition to that, during the DNC Pledge of Allegiance, one Muslim delegate declined to say “under God.”

The Democrats may think that removing God is their best move politically, but if C-SPAN caller Rick is any indication, they could be in for a rude awakening come November.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.