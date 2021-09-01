Path 27
Lifestyle

Lightning Strike on Beach Kills 19-Year-Old Lifeguard, Injures 7 Others: 'It Was Like a Bomb'

 By Amanda Thomason  September 1, 2021 at 3:07pm
Path 27

Serving the community as a lifeguard has become a tradition in the Pinto family. Brothers Tyler, Keith and Kevin have all spent time watching over beachgoers in New Jersey.

Keith, 19, had been a lifeguard for four years and was hoping to join the Marines.

But on Monday, he lost his life in a freak accident when lightning struck the beach where he was working.

The accident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the entrance gates to Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township.



Trending:
Considering What Biden's State Department Just Handed Out, Will Terrorists Be Able to Simply Walk Onto Outbound US Planes?

Beachgoers said the day had started off beautiful but that a storm blew in that afternoon, The New York Times reported.

Christine Gailey-Glenn and her family had started packing up their belongings about 200 feet from the lifeguard stand when the lightning struck.

“It was like a bomb,” Gailey-Glenn said. “I felt this excruciating pain in my head, and crackling.”

“I felt the electricity go through my legs like a current,” Traci Zalinski, Gailey-Glenn’s cousin, added.

That’s when they noticed that the young man at the lifeguard tower had collapsed and that another lifeguard was performing CPR on him.

While seven other people were injured by the lightning strike, Keith fared the worst and passed away.


A vigil was held at the beach on Tuesday night, and hundreds of people showed up to honor his life, according to WABC-TV.

“I’ll miss him and I hope everyone else sees how good of a person he was,” Kevin Pinto, Keith’s twin brother, said.

“He was great. He truly made everyone laugh without trying, he was just naturally funny and loving and caring. He would help anybody,” his sister Tina added.

Related:
After Severe Allergic Reaction Lands Toddler in the Hospital, Community Pulls Together to Donate $35K

According to the U.S. Lifesaving Association, Keith’s death comes close on the heels of an accident that resulted in the loss of another young New Jersey lifeguard last month. That young man died after a wave flipped his lifeboat and knocked him unconscious.


“This just doesn’t happen,” spokesman Tom Gill said. “For two fatalities in such a short timeframe in the same general area — this is a tragedy beyond measure.”

Gov. Phil Murphy recognized Keith in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“We are devastated by the death of Keith Pinto, the 19-year-old lifeguard who lost his life when he was struck by lightning on the 21st Avenue Beach,” Murphy said. “Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow lifeguards. We will be lowering our flags in Keith’s honor on Friday.”

While Keith’s family grieves this terrible, unexpected loss, they’re thankful for the support of friends and complete strangers who have taken time to reach out to them.

“Thank you so much Governor Phil Murphy,” Kevin Pinto commented on the governor’s post. “Thank you so much to every single person who has texted me or anybody in my family. Thank you to everybody who came out to the vigil last night.

“Keith will forever be in our hearts and will always be remembered. Also you have no idea how much we appreciate everything everyone has done for us in such a short time.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Lightning Strike on Beach Kills 19-Year-Old Lifeguard, Injures 7 Others: 'It Was Like a Bomb'
Woman Determined to Build Kids' Confidence Volunteers to Braid Hair at Beginning of New School Year
After Severe Allergic Reaction Lands Toddler in the Hospital, Community Pulls Together to Donate $35K
Horse Survives Horrific Crash on the Way to Slaughter, Miraculously Gives Birth to Healthy Colt
After Car Flies Off Road Into Pond, Trooper Jumps In to Save Man and Dog from Drowning
See more...

Conversation