Limbaugh Crushes Oprah’s 2020 Chances with Devastating Blow After Golden Globes Speech

Following the media mogul and famed television host’s victory speech as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award Sunday during the Golden Globes, seemingly endless celebrities and Twitter users became convinced that Oprah Winfrey should run for president in 2020.

But speaking Monday on his nationally syndicated radio broadcast, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh explained why Winfrey would not have a chance at defeating President Donald Trump.

Limbaugh noted that back in 2015, not long after then-candidate Trump officially launched his campaign, the real estate magnate suggested Winfrey might make an excellent running mate if he did go on to win the Republican nomination.

“I think Oprah would be great. I’d love to have Oprah,” Trump told ABC News in June 2015. “I think we’d win easily, actually.”

At the time, Limbaugh said, Trump was “thoroughly mocked, lampooned, and ridiculed” by the same people who are now in love with the idea of a Winfrey candidacy.

“They said Trump choosing Oprah was proof that he wasn’t serious,” the talk show host added.

But now, as Limbaugh explained, the tables have been turned. He indicated that the Democrat Party thinks that if a politically inexperienced celebrity on the right like Trump can win, then Oprah — who is “the biggest celebrity they think they have” — can do the same.

However, the “copycats” on the left are in for a rude awakening if they move forward with this plan, Limbaugh added, because Winfrey is no Trump.

“I’m going to tell you this,” Limbaugh said. “The Oprah is not a nationwide vote-getter like these people think she is.”

He went on to say that this doesn’t just apply to Winfrey — other Hollywood celebrities would lose to Trump as well.

“Tom Hanks, take your pick of any of them. Throw ’em up there, make ’em candidates, put ’em on the stump and I will guarantee you not one of them gets close to what Donald Trump pulled off,” Limbaugh stated.

“No different than the Democrat Party. They sit there and tell themselves that what they think and what they believe is what the vast majority of Americans think and believe.”

The reason for this phenomenon, he said, is that Hollywood and the Democrat Party are completely “out of touch.”

And once she actually tries to campaign on a certain political platform, votes will be even harder to come by for Winfrey, an outspoken liberal who endorsed former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“All it would be would be a return to Obamaism with widely bigger government, wildly bigger intrusions, slow-down economy,” Limbaugh said, before noting that that Winfrey might do better than Clinton, depending on “how hard” she worked.

But regardless of whether she gets more votes than Clinton, it’s really Trump who is “obviously outfoxing and outsmarting everybody,” according to Limbaugh.

Near the end of the segment, Limbaugh again came back to the issue, explaining that in Hollywood, “the leftists cannot admit that they are being rejected, because they think they are the majority, that they are the heartbeat of America.”

As a result, “they rely on it just being the stupidity of the American people,” meaning that instead of making real headway, they “continue to beat the American people over the head with the same things the American people are rejecting.”

Winfrey’s speech was indeed well-received, but the idea of a potential candidacy from the media mogul did not come without controversy.

According to The Washington Post, some said she should challenge Trump in 2020, while others believe she does not have the experience necessary to run for the highest elected office in the land.

Following the speech, actor James Woods was one of many people to point out that despite the fact that Winfrey used much of her speech to address the flurry of sexual misconduct scandals that have recently rocked the entertainment industry, she seemed to have no issue with producer Harvey Weinstein before multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Woods tweeted three pictures of her with the disgraced Hollywood producer.

Winfrey, who starred in The Weinstein Company film “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” in 2013, is shown hanging on his shoulder in one picture posted by Woods.

In another, she appears to be showering affection on Weinstein.

Finally, in a third photo, Winfrey offers what looks to be a reassuring hand to Rita Ora, as Weinstein reaches over to touch the young singer.

Limbaugh took note of Winfrey’s apparent friendship with Weinstein, saying that “she loved” him.

