Listen: Dodge Adds Ridiculous Fake Exhaust to Make EV Sound Like a Muscle Car

Dodge has added a fake exhaust system to an electric vehicle that is supposed to offer its drivers a more authentic muscle car experience.

The system does generate a sound, but it is anything but genuine — even if the car itself looks pretty sharp.

Fox News reported the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee electric concept car is on display at the Chicago Auto Show.

Its sounds are created by a technology Dodge calls “fratzonic chambered exhaust.”

Give it a listen:

Who says an #EV can’t have a muscle car exhaust note? @Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept not only looks badass, it sounds like it. EV purists won’t like it, but this is not for them. #CAS2023 pic.twitter.com/YUKcSVzNPg — Robert Duffer (@DufferRobert) February 8, 2023

It sounds like Motor City madness to me.

Would you buy an EV if it had a fake exhaust? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (17 Votes)

In any event, Fox reporter Gary Gastelu noted the tech “generates noise with the help of a series of tubes, similar to a pipe organ, that give it a more natural sound than just playing a synthetic engine note through a speaker, as some electric vehicles do.”

Muscle Cars & Trucks shared some of the specs on the Banshee and its interesting noises.

“The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept voices a 126 dB roar … generated through a new, patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system,” the outlet reported.

“The industry-first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust pushes its one-of-a-kind performance sound through an amplifier and tuning chamber located at the rear of the vehicle.”

The car is just a concept for now. But the company has big plans for its lineup in the future. All of Dodge’s V8 sports cars will eventually be replaced by electric vehicles, according to Fox.

But nothing the industry has planned for electric muscle cars will ever replicate the real thing.

It’s bad enough that making batteries for some of these potential fire hazards on wheels ironically creates a massive carbon footprint. (The process is also often reliant on child labor.)

It’s a nightmare in the making as future drivers of these cars await their chance to disrupt the peace of America’s streets via noise pollution.

People all over America could soon find themselves pestered by what sounds like a blown speaker churning out a sample of some terrible electronic dance music.

The Banshee’s “exhaust” belongs on SoundCloud where a majority of people are unlikely to ever come across it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.