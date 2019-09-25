When Local Hero Uses Camera Time To Poke Fun at NFL Wide Receiver, Player Invites Him to Game

The story of a local hero who helped catch people who were being dropped out of a burning building earlier this week took an even more heartwarming twist after a Philadelphia Eagles star invited him and his family to a game.

It all started early Monday morning when a West Philadelphia apartment building burst into flames.

In the midst of this terrifying situation, a good Samaritan named Hakim Laws stepped into action, according to KYW-TV.

Laws, a former firefighter and Army veteran who was walking down the street at the time, told a local reporter he ran upstairs to try and help, only to run back down when he was “greeted with smoke.”

That was when Laws took a shot Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

A man “started throwing babies out the window, and we was catching ’em, unlike Agholor,” Laws said.

His comments were captured in a video that later went viral on social media.

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

Agholor, you see, dropped several passes in the Eagles’ 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, though he did pull in eight catches for 50 yards with two touchdowns.

He also dropped what could have been a game-winning touchdown in a 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons the week prior.

Agholor could have taken offense at what Laws said. Instead, he offered up the classiest of responses.

“Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game,” the wide receiver tweeted Monday. “Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him.”

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

Laws definitely got the message, telling WCAU-TV that he’s been in contact with the Eagles organization and that they’re working on finding a date for him to attend a game.

Always the showman, Laws recounted his heroics using football terms.

“You can believe in me,” he said. “I’m not gonna drop her. So she came down. Boom. My first thought actually in the back of my head was like, ‘Yeah, no fumble.’ So I caught two. And then ran them in for a touchdown.”

I caught up with the Eagles fan that went viral for calling out Nelson Agholor while he was describing rescuing people from a burning building He was thinking “No fumble” 😳 “So I caught two. And then ran them in for a touchdown” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ingyCYjHsa — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 24, 2019

He further detailed why he thinks so many Eagles fans related to his viral moment.

“I think I probably connected because I was saying what everybody else was thinking,” he said. “Or they said amongst themselves, ‘That’s what it is.'”

On a more serious note, Laws said he’s grateful for the recognition he’s getting.

“Being acknowledged for doing something like that, rescuing people from a fire, that’s the real reward for me,” he told WCAU.

