ESPN Responds to Backlash After Selecting Prince Harry as 'Pat Tillman Award' Winner

ESPN is finally responding to the intense backlash the network has faced in recent days.

The backlash came from its choice for the Pat Tillman Award at this year’s ESPY’s — none other than royal family member Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Tillman, who played safety for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, enlisted in the Army after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

The Pat Tillman Award for Service is meant to honor “Tillman’s legacy and someone who has used their connection to the sports world to positively impact the lives of others.”

On Saturday, his mother, Mary Tillman, expressed her disapproval of ESPN’s choice of Harry.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she said, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“There are recipients that are far more fitting,” Tillman said. “There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.

“These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

On Monday, ESPN responded to her and other critics of its choice.

Should ESPN choose a different winner for this award? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world,” the network told The Hollywood Reporter.

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” it said.

The Invictus Games Foundation “offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women” through sporting events and programs.

Harry, who served in the British military in Iraq and Afghanistan, launched the organization in 2014 after returning from his deployment.

Tillman’s mother wasn’t the only one who voiced displeasure with ESPN’s choice of the royal.

Many commenters on social media criticized the selection.

“The Pat Tillman Award has been tarnished by giving it to Prince Harry, just like the [Nobel] Prize when they gave it to Obama,” one user wrote.

The Pat Tillman Award has been tarnished by giving it to Prince Harry, just like the Noble Prize when they gave it to Obama. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 2, 2024

“[W]hy should anyone be shocked at what ESPN does, they are totally a WOKE company,” another said.

why should anyone be shocked at what ESPN does, they are totally a WOKE company — DANNY (@DanValle41) July 2, 2024

“ESPN synonymous with woke. Disgusting and becoming more irrelevant every day as evident by the collapse of their viewer subscriptions,” a third person said.

ESPN synonymous with woke. Disgusting and becoming more irrelevant every day as evident by the collapse of their viewer subscriptions. — Mark IT (@MarkCor28) July 2, 2024

The Pat Tillman Award will be handed out at the ESPY Awards on July 11.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.