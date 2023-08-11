Look Out, Fox News: Tucker Carlson May Have Landed Huge Conservative Investors for His New Media Company: Report

The future is looking bright for Tucker Carlson.

The former Fox News host has reportedly discussed the possibility of two GOP megadonors investing in his new media company as he looks for fresh opportunities in the wake of his firing from the right-leaning network.

CNBC, citing “people familiar with the matter,” reported Tuesday that Carlson has already spoken with billionaire heiress Rebekah Mercer about a potential investment.

Meanwhile, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Peter Thiel has “hinted to allies that he could invest in the venture after hearing from Carlson’s side,” the report said.

However, it remains unknown whether Mercer and Thiel plan on moving ahead or whether any formal agreement has been reached.

The news comes just weeks after The Wall Street Journal reported that Carlson and longtime business partner Neil Patel were seeking to “start a new media company that would potentially use Twitter as its backbone.”

“The new company would be anchored by longer versions of the free videos that Carlson has been posting regularly on Twitter since shortly after his departure from Fox News, but would ultimately be driven by subscriptions, some of the people said,” the Journal reported.

“Carlson and Patel are looking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to fund the company,” it said.

The media venture reportedly will feature a website and a mobile app and could involve the use of other platforms beyond Twitter, which recently changed its name to X.

Ep. 15 Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Our Fox News interview with him never aired, so we invited him back. pic.twitter.com/opDlu4QGlp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 10, 2023

According to CNBC, the investment firm 1789 Capital already is planning an eight-figure investment in the former Fox News host’s media venture.

1789 Capital is owned by Omeed Malik, a Wall Street banker who has plowed millions into other ventures, including the anti-woke Amazon competitor PublicSq, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange last month.

Tucker Carlson could see Rebekah Mercer, Peter Thiel invest in his media company https://t.co/Os1hRhP0Uz — CNBC Politics (@CNBCPolitics) August 8, 2023

Carlson was dismissed from Fox News in April after the company settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems with a payout in excess of $700 million.

No official reason was given for his removal, although reports at the time suggested it was a directive from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the company said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Following his exit from the network, Carlson swiftly transitioned to hosting a video series on Twitter.

Ep. 11 Ice Cube X Tucker: the studio interview pic.twitter.com/fcSkF76l3a — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 27, 2023

Guests on his show have included influencer Andrew Tate, rapper Ice Cube and former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer.

