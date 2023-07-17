Tucker Carlson, the former host of a popular Fox News program, has secured a significant advertising deal for his latest venture, a show hosted on Twitter.

According to a report from CNBC, sources familiar with the matter revealed that Carlson has entered into a lucrative advertising agreement with Public Square, a shopping app that positions itself as a platform for conservative individuals to challenge “environmental, social, and governance policies.”

While representatives for Carlson have yet to comment on the agreement, this development suggests his intention to attract like-minded advertisers seeking a broader platform for their conservative messages.

Following his departure from Fox News in April, Carlson launched his own show, “Tucker on Twitter,” which has garnered a substantial viewership.

Carlson’s Fox News program generated an impressive $77.5 million in advertising revenue last year.

His exit from the network coincided with its parent company settling a $787.5 million defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, a case in which Carlson played a prominent role.

On Twitter, Carlson has emerged as an even more outspoken conservative voice than during his prime-time show on Fox.

Recently, he faced criticism for hosting Andrew Tate, a social media personality accused by Romanian investigators of human trafficking.

Reports suggest that Fox News sent Carlson a cease-and-desist letter as his Twitter presence grew following his departure from the network.

According to Axios, Carlson remains under contract with Fox, with an agreement that stipulates his content remains exclusive to the company until Dec. 31, 2024.

Responding to the letter, Carlson’s team issued a statement affirming his refusal to be silenced.

Public Square, the advertising partner of Carlson’s show, appears to align well with his conservative leanings.

Public Square CEO Michael Seifert, has expressed the company’s intention to challenge Environmental, Social, and Governance policies, which have drawn scrutiny from Republican lawmakers, right-wing officials, and conservative media figures, CNBC reported.

Seifert has emphasized the need for an alternative economic ecosystem that opposes what he perceives as corrupt philosophies detrimental to the economy.

Public Square’s advertisements are expected to appear on Carlson’s show starting in late August.

Notably, Public Square plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange “through a merger with Colombier Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.” This merger is anticipated to provide substantial funding to Public Square, enabling its growth and expansion.

The new board of directors for Public Square, following its public listing, is expected to include Michael Seifert; Omeed Malik, a Wall Street veteran; Nick Ayers, former aide to Vice President Mike Pence; and Blake Masters, former Arizona Senate GOP candidate and ally of Peter Thiel.

Additionally, it has been reported that 1789 Capital, an investment firm led by Malik, is planning a significant eight-figure investment into Carlson’s new media company by the end of the summer. The firm has ties to Rebekah Mercer, a billionaire Republican megadonor known for her support of conservative causes.

Since departing from traditional media, Carlson has remained actively engaged in political discussions, hosting events like the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, where he interviewed several Republican presidential candidates. With his new Twitter show and the recent advertising deal, Carlson continues to shape conservative media discourse and reach his audience through alternative channels.

