News
Oliver Stone is interviewed on June 13 in London.
Oliver Stone is interviewed on June 13 in London. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

'I Made a Mistake': Oscar-Winning Director Regrets Biden Vote, Thinks We Could Be Heading for WWIII

 By Anthony Gonzalez  July 29, 2023 at 8:23am
Hollywood director Oliver Stone criticized President Joe Biden in a Friday interview and said he “made a mistake” voting for him.

Stone is known for directing movies such as “JFK,” “Platoon” and “Born on the Fourth of July,” among many others.

Appearing on British comedian Russell Brand’s podcast, the Oscar-winning director wasn’t afraid to go after Biden, delivering a scathing rebuke of the president and expressing fears that he is leading the world down a dangerous path.

Stone and Brand discussed Stone’s 2022 documentary “Nuclear Now” — which promotes the use of nuclear power as a tool to fight climate change — before delving into politics.

Stone’s first criticism of Biden related to his intervention in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“This is a potential World War III,” he began. “This is the same situation as World War I, in a sense — the stupidity of it because of the alliances and the fears and the built-up phobias.”

“If we don’t stop this, what Biden is doing…” the director added.

Stone then admitted that Biden has not been the president he envisioned when he cast his vote for him.

“I voted for him. I made a mistake thinking that he was an old man now, that he would calm down, he’d be more mellow and so forth,” Stone said.

“I see a man who maybe is not in charge of his own administration. Who knows?” he continued.

“But it seems that he’s dragging us stupidly into a confrontation with a power that’s not going to give.”

Stone shares the concerns of nearly half of Americans regarding Biden’s approach to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

A Statista survey from March showed that 45 percent of Americans disapproved of the way Biden was handling the situation, while 37 percent approved.

Anthony Gonzalez
Anthony Gonzalez is currently in high school, where he is president of the Conservative Club. He is unapologetically a conservative and always will be.
