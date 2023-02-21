Parler Share
Commentary

Madonna Posts New Photo Referencing Surgery After Being Called 'Alien Freak' at Grammys: 'Look How Cute I Am'

 By Peter Partoll  February 21, 2023 at 3:01pm
Pop singer Madonna has taken to Twitter to speak about the plastic surgery that made her look unrecognizable during the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Madonna appeared at the Grammys on Feb. 5, looking unrecognizable, which lead to speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery in order to make herself look younger.

The look generated a lot of headlines and controversy, with Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh going so far as to say that she looked like an “alien freak” at the show.

Now Madonna has responded to the controversy surrounding her new face with a post on Twitter showing what she now looks like a few weeks after the surgery. “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she wrote.

Are celebrities out of touch?

However, many people replied to the tweet saying that it looked more like an advertisement against getting plastic surgery and telling her to just grow old gracefully.

There is no problem with aging and growing older, it is a natural part of human life. Indeed, Madonna’s plastic surgery makes her look worse than if she just let herself age naturally.

Other Twitter users have offered a much deeper take on the whole affair, saying that Madonna’s surgery shows just how she and the entertainment industry are only concerned with material gain and are “spiritually hungry.”

They are absolutely right to point this out. Hollywood and the entertainment industry are merely the pursuits of earthly fame and pleasure, and many in that world seem to have no sense whatsoever that there is anything beyond this life — therefore material things are all that there is.

Besides Madonna, the Grammys also showcased this in another way, with Sam Smith’s satanic performance demonstrating how celebrities are willing to sell their souls to Satan in order to become successful.

We must remember that while material things are not bad in themselves, the callous pursuit of them at the expense of higher goods leaves an empty void in us, and it prevents us from ever truly being happy.

That is what has happened here with Madonna. She has damaged and deformed herself in an attempt to continue to pursue worldly vanities at the expense of truly fulfilling spiritual goods.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




