Madonna Posts New Photo Referencing Surgery After Being Called 'Alien Freak' at Grammys: 'Look How Cute I Am'

Pop singer Madonna has taken to Twitter to speak about the plastic surgery that made her look unrecognizable during the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Madonna appeared at the Grammys on Feb. 5, looking unrecognizable, which lead to speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery in order to make herself look younger.

The look generated a lot of headlines and controversy, with Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh going so far as to say that she looked like an “alien freak” at the show.

I’ll never understand why some women think it’s better to look like an alien freak than to just look like an older woman. There’s nothing wrong being older. We’re all headed there. Embrace your age with grace. https://t.co/3siXyyqFUh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 6, 2023

Now Madonna has responded to the controversy surrounding her new face with a post on Twitter showing what she now looks like a few weeks after the surgery. “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she wrote.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

However, many people replied to the tweet saying that it looked more like an advertisement against getting plastic surgery and telling her to just grow old gracefully.

You look the same… Like a public service announcement against getting plastic surgery and botox. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 21, 2023

Grow old gracefully. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 21, 2023

There is no problem with aging and growing older, it is a natural part of human life. Indeed, Madonna’s plastic surgery makes her look worse than if she just let herself age naturally.

Other Twitter users have offered a much deeper take on the whole affair, saying that Madonna’s surgery shows just how she and the entertainment industry are only concerned with material gain and are “spiritually hungry.”

Spiritually hungry? Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life; he who comes to Me will not hunger, and he who believes in Me will never thirst. John 6:35 — Dr. Joel Brown FRSA (@JoelBrownMD) February 20, 2023

Dear Madonna, re: your hat.. the self that is spiritually hungry is not you, but a temporary experience arising in consciousness. Your beauty is but a fleeting appearance, yet beyond it lies the true beauty of the divine within you, which is eternal and infinite — Brandon (@BrandonTalks) February 20, 2023

They are absolutely right to point this out. Hollywood and the entertainment industry are merely the pursuits of earthly fame and pleasure, and many in that world seem to have no sense whatsoever that there is anything beyond this life — therefore material things are all that there is.

Besides Madonna, the Grammys also showcased this in another way, with Sam Smith’s satanic performance demonstrating how celebrities are willing to sell their souls to Satan in order to become successful.

We must remember that while material things are not bad in themselves, the callous pursuit of them at the expense of higher goods leaves an empty void in us, and it prevents us from ever truly being happy.

That is what has happened here with Madonna. She has damaged and deformed herself in an attempt to continue to pursue worldly vanities at the expense of truly fulfilling spiritual goods.

