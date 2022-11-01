Maher Pulls Out Plethora of Items for 'Most Ridiculous' Halloween Costume He Could Think Of

On the Halloween edition of his HBO show, left-wing comedian Bill Maher once again blasted uber-woke Gen Zers for their silly cancel-culture habits by coming up with the most politically incorrect costume he could think of. And it was hilarious.

Maher, who has recently been slamming the far left for going too far, was disgusted with the woke illiterati and its need to tell everyone what costumes they are and are not allowed to wear.

During his Oct. 28 episode, Maher tore apart the leftists telling us not to wear Donald Trump costumes, and telling us to eschew costumes portraying Indians, Queen Elizabeth, Putin and more.

He hilariously called these Halloween scolds “emotional hemophiliacs,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“This is the life philosophy of ‘Zillennials’ — things that are interesting might also contain something, which could contain a moment of discomfort, so ban it all,” Maher said in disgust on Friday’s show.

The HBO comedian added that he wanted to cancel Nov. 1, a day he called “All Scolds’ Day — when the good people announce which costumes the bad people wore.”

Maher went on to excoriate the Halloween haters by pointing out that being “irreverent” is the whole point of Halloween.

“That is the craziest part of all this,” Maher said. “Being irreverent, unclenched, and playful should be the province of the young, but it’s not.”

“Boomers are supposed to be the ‘get off my lawn’ crowd, but when someone in a problematic costume shows up at your door, it’s literally Gen Z telling them to ‘get off my lawn,’ except it’s not even your lawn because you’re living at your parents’ house,” he quipped with deadly aim.

But, to hilariously wrap up the segment, he honed in on a razor-sharp costume idea that will send the hand-wringing Gen Zers into a tailspin.

Maher reached back behind his desk and brought out all the items he was going to add to his anti-Gen Z Halloween costume.

“First of all, I have the ‘F*** the patriarchy’ T-shirt,” he said, to the laughs of his studio audience.

“Oh, yes, then I have a check from the patriarchy to pay my car insurance,” Maher added as he continued listing his costume parts. “I’ve got my nose ring. I got my vape pen. I’ve got my cloth surgical mask, my surgical mask, my KN-95 mask and my face shield,” he said, ridiculing the left for its COVID hysteria.

“Then, after I leave the house, I have my Klonopin to take the edge off, my Adderall to put it back on. I have my participation trophy, my cat-ear headphones to listen to sad music, the stick that goes up my a**, and the leash for my support animal,” he said, showing each item from his tray.

“And just in case anyone still doesn’t get what I’m all about, I have a wet blanket,” he said as he actually pulled a soaking-wet blanket from a bucket sitting at his feet.

Maher has been on the attack on the left for some time. For instance, early in October, he advised Joe Biden to dump Kamala Harris from the ticket because “she’s a bad politician.”

In September, he shut down radical left-wing guest Michael Moore and put a halt to the shockumentarian’s unhinged rant, and noted that the coming 2022 elections are actually exciting for a change.

Maher also took a rhetorical ax to the left’s favorite newspaper, the New York Times, for its biased and fact-free handling of the plot to murder U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Bill Maher is no conservative, nor is he being red-pilled into becoming one. But he is also clear-headed enough to know that the radical, woke left has gone too far toward banning freedom, destroying the country and taking away all our liberties. His hilarious anti-Gen Z costume idea was a perfect illustration of today’s political climate.

